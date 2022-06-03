“Flowers from Iowa” is the focus of IMPACT Art Gallery in the Public Library

Joan M. Nichting, 90, of Pilot Grove, IA died June 4, 2022. She was born April 29, 1932 near Houghton, IA to Bernard J. and Cecilia Pieper Holtkamp. She was united in marriage to Sylvan J. Nichting on October 14, 1952 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Houghton, IA. They lived in their home in Pilot Grove, IA for 63 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker who built her life around her family and her church. Joan loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by them all. She valued education, hard work, and generosity, and could be counted on to get things done. Joan was a devout Catholic and left a wonderful legacy of faithfulness and love for the Lord. A member of St. James Catholic Church, a highlight of her life was serving on the Renovation Committee, which she described as a labor of love.

