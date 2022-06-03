ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Flowers from Iowa” is the focus of IMPACT Art Gallery in the Public Library

By Theresa Rose
 4 days ago

Susan Partain is an artist who has found her special focus. Her passion lies in perfecting artwork in colored pencil drawings. Samples of her work with floral and other subjects are currently on display in the Mt. Pleasant Public Library Art Gallery sponsored by Arts IMPACT. Visitors are invited and encouraged...

Marvin John Gingrich

Marvin John Gingrich, 82, of Denmark, Iowa died at 8:05 am Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home. He was born February 24, 1940, in Iowa, a son of Frank J. and Lucille (Staff) Gingrich. On June 26, 1960, he married Kay Raid at Denmark, Iowa. He attended Sawyer Grade...
DENMARK, IA
Athlete-Led Voluntary Runs Begin June 13

Anyone who is interested in running cross country in middle school or high school, we encourage you to head out to athlete-led voluntary runs hosted by Mount Pleasant High School. These voluntary runs will begin June 13. Times and Locations:. Monday/Wednesday – 7:00 PM at Saunders Park, down the hill...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Joan M. Nichting

Joan M. Nichting, 90, of Pilot Grove, IA died June 4, 2022. She was born April 29, 1932 near Houghton, IA to Bernard J. and Cecilia Pieper Holtkamp. She was united in marriage to Sylvan J. Nichting on October 14, 1952 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Houghton, IA. They lived in their home in Pilot Grove, IA for 63 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker who built her life around her family and her church. Joan loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by them all. She valued education, hard work, and generosity, and could be counted on to get things done. Joan was a devout Catholic and left a wonderful legacy of faithfulness and love for the Lord. A member of St. James Catholic Church, a highlight of her life was serving on the Renovation Committee, which she described as a labor of love.
PILOT GROVE, IA
Villages Orb Project takes over the trails in the Villages of Van Buren County

The hunt is on and everyone is invited to participate in the Villages Orb Project! It is an interactive art installation created by glass artist, Tim Blair of Bloom and Bark Farm, in collaboration with the Villages of Van Buren and Villages Folk School. 50 hand-blown clear glass orbs and two colored orbs, all about the size of an orange, have been created and hidden along the beautiful trails in Lacey-Keosauqua State Park and Van Buren County Conservation trails.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA
Bertha Mary Merschbrock

Bertha Mary Merschbrock, 94, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 9:43 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at the West Point Care Center, West Point, Iowa. She was born on January 23, 1928, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Eva (Moeller) Harvey. On September 20, 1947, she married Ambrose Henry Merschbrock in Houghton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 3, 1993.
WEST POINT, IA
Dan Holsteen

Dan Holsteen, 81, of Wapello, passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Wapello United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Wapello Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello. Memorials have been established for Wapello United Methodist Church, Wapello Ambulance and Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House. Sympathy messages can be left for the family at www.sandfuneralservice.com.
WAPELLO, IA
Mike Harbison

Mike Harbison, 55, of Morning Sun, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at. Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington. A celebration of life for Mike will be from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Morning Sun Community Center. Words of Remembrance will be shared at 11:00 a.m. by Phil Earnest. A memorial has been established in Mike’s name. Sympathy messages can be left for the family at www.sandfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Morning Sun are caring for Mike’s arrangements and his family.
MORNING SUN, IA
Sports, 06/06/2022

Mount Pleasant Varsity Baseball is back in action tonight with a pair of games against Keokuk after an 11-5 victory over Washington on Thursday. The first game begins at 5:30 PM with the second starting at 7:00 PM both taking place at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex in Mount Pleasant. Panther Varsity Baseball goes into tonight’s contests with a 3-4 overall record on the season.
KEOKUK, IA

