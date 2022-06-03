ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola News Journal

May restaurant inspections: Over 200 rodent droppings found in Pensacola eatery

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wye6q_0fzHHruM00

Two restaurants were forced to close temporarily and two others facing administrative complaints following May inspections by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation .

Across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, 107 restaurants passed their inspections, compared to the 33 that didn't, and 53 restaurant owners passed without a single violation. A full list of those restaurants can be found at the bottom of this article.

Two restaurants temporarily close

Meat2BBQ Hot Pot, 6235 N. Davis Highway Unit 116

Following a May 16 visit from the DBPR, reports stated more than 200 rodent droppings were observed in the restaurant, with over 100 of them located in the server station area. In addition to the rodent activity, 26 dead roaches were also found a shelf above the kitchen's three-compartment sink. Other violations included eggs being stored at room temperature for more than four hours, food being stored on the floor and the restaurant having an expired hotel and restaurant license. Upon a follow-up inspection on May 17, the DBPR still reported rodent droppings and extended the time of the restaurant's closure.

Church's Chicken #759, 4502 Mobile Highway

Following a May 11 visit from the DBPR, Church's was ordered to temporarily close after 11 live roaches were found on the premises, five dead roaches were found and four live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen area. Other violations included the floor covered with standing water, nonfood-contact surfaces being soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime and dust, and no paper towels or soap available at the handwash sink. After a follow-up visit May 12, the restaurant was reported to have complied.

Looking back: March restaurant inspections: One Pensacola eatery forced into closure after 30 violations

Looking back: April restaurant inspections: Over 50 live roaches found in Pensacola eatery, forcing brief closure

2 restaurants received administrative complaints

Burger King #9213, 3210 W. Michigan Ave.

Following a May 19 visit from the DBPR, Burger King received an administrative complaint for a live, flying insect found in the kitchen area, in addition to 10 dead flying insects found in the windowsills around the lobby area. Following a follow-up visit May 20, the restaurant was reported to be in compliance.

David's Catfish House, 131 N. New Warrington Road

Following a May 2 visit from the DBPR, David's Catfish House received an administrative complaint after an inspector reported over 20 live, flying insects in the restaurant. Other violations included fly sticky tape hanging over the bar area, food being stored on the floor, the interior of the microwave accumulated with a black substance and the table underneath the flattop grill soiled with grease. After a follow-up inspection May 3, the restaurant was reported to be in compliance.

53 restaurants receive perfect score

Here are the 53 restaurants across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties that received a perfect score during their April inspection:

  1. Double Dipperz LLP, 2405 W. Cervantes St.
  2. IHOP #250, 6239 N. Davis Highway
  3. La Gran Fiesta LLC (mobile)
  4. Westmorelands Special Occasions, 800 E. Nine Mile Road
  5. Country Inn and Suites Pensacola, 2607 Wilde Lake Blvd.
  6. Alpha Dawg, 3670 Barrancas Ave.
  7. Kynette's Place, 101 N. Century Blvd.
  8. 3D Eats, 8012 N. Davis Highway, A
  9. BBQ Cart 2, 301 W. Main St.
  10. Taqueria Olgys, 5222 N. W St.
  11. 1st Base Concessions, 301 W. Main St.
  12. 3rd Base Concessions, 301 E. Main St.
  13. Monster Cone Pensacola (mobile)
  14. BBQ Cart 1, 301 W. Main St.
  15. Dyer Foods, 3001 E. Cervantes St.
  16. GC Deli LLC, 110 E. Scott St.
  17. Papa's Pizza and a Village Chef, 400 Quietwater Beach Blvd.
  18. Cejo (mobile)
  19. Cash Snacks, 4708 N. Palafox St.
  20. Stacked Racks BBQ Co., 502 N. 77 Ave.
  21. Arlene Williams Bar B Que, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive
  22. Hattie Marie's Café, 105 Louis St.
  23. Fil-Am Community Center, 234 W. Oakfield Road
  24. A Little Madness Brewing Company, 9838 N. Davis Highway
  25. Eurasian Bistro, 10015 N. Davis Highway, Suite 600
  26. Nancy's Catering and Events, 555 Scenic Highway
  27. DeLuna's Grill (mobile)
  28. Nola Mama Bear (mobile)
  29. Bondi Bowls (mobile)
  30. Carmen's Lunch Bar, 407 S. Palafox St., Suite B
  31. McDonald's, 5897 W. Nine Mile Road
  32. Emerald Coast Oyster, 1500 Barrancas Ave,
  33. Troubador Dining, 407 S. Palafox St.
  34. Zaxby's, 83102 Godwin Lane
  35. Lickin Good Donuts, 8645 Pensacola Blvd,
  36. The Wacked Out Weiner Pensacola, 6675 Pine Forest Road, Unit 5
  37. Whiskey Joe's, 400 Quietwater Beach Road #13
  38. Arby's #7403, 18 E. Nine Mile Road
  39. Xiscali Mexican Taqueria Inc. (mobile)
  40. Beck's Jamaican Kitchen, 3810 Barrancas Ave.
  41. Q 2 Go, 6820 Caroline St.
  42. Hauling Butts BBQ, 8687 Evers Road
  43. Jack's Dawghouse and Catering #2, none
  44. 5 Flags Brewing Company, 5642 Woodbine Road
  45. Chris' Dog House, 3864 Highway 4
  46. Wah Gwaan Jerk (mobile)
  47. Hula J (mobile)
  48. G Man On the Go, 1979 Resort St.
  49. Let's Go Gyro, 5553 Highway 90
  50. Suga Cakes Soul Kitchen, 6900 Navarre Parkway
  51. This Is How We Roll (mobile)
  52. Outlaw Grub, 2701 Woodbury Court
  53. Panera Bread, 1275 U.S. 98 and Daniel St., Parcel #3

Visit data.pnj.com/restaurant-inspections to read more.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: May restaurant inspections: Over 200 rodent droppings found in Pensacola eatery

Comments / 3

Denise Taylor
4d ago

this is why I always check the ratings and read the reviews before I visit a restaurant. customers will always speak the truth about their own experiences.

Reply
3
Related
WKRG News 5

Fifth Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill coming to Pensacola

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A new bar and restaurant featuring Caribbean-inspired dishes and drinks opened in Pensacola Beach on Monday, according to a news release from Specialty Restaurants. Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill, located at 400 Quietwater Beach Road, is a casual, waterfront bar known for its “Floribbean” food and drinks – a culinary […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT 6-6-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodent#Panera Bread#Country Inn#Catfish#Food Drink#Public Health#Restaurants#Meat2bbq Hot Pot#Dbpr#Church S Chicken#Church
WKRG News 5

Boat crashes into beach at full speed near Destin jetties

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE — 12:30 pm — Destin Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Landis said 3 people were transported from a boat crash Sunday night to the Coast Guard station on Okaloosa Island. BC Landis said the call came in around 8:50 Sunday night for a crash into the Marler Bridge. Landis said the […]
DESTIN, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baker fire chief charged with murder of Pensacola business owner

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County man who is fire chief at Baker has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. An Escambia County official confirmed the suspect is the Baker fire chief, Brian Keith Easterling.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Body found near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man’s body was recovered Saturday night near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola.  The U.S. Coast Guard Sector in New Orleans was called about a man spotted in the water. The man “entered” the water from a 42-foot catamaran Saturday, June 4. The man never came up and first responders were […]
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

As the new Baptist Hospital goes up, what happens to the old?

Work is underway by Baptist Healthcare to find another use for its facility on Moreno Street once the new hospital opens in about 18 months. Providing the update were a pair of Baptist vice presidents: Brett Aldridge, strategy and business development; and Jen Grove — external relations. Aldridge says the plan for the old hospital began when plans were being made for a new facility.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Memorial service to be held for woman killed at Pensacola Fitness

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola State College will hold a memorial service in honor of Carla Williams, who was shot and killed at Pensacola Fitness late last month. The memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Hartsell Arena at Pensacola State College. Escambia County District 3 Commissioner...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Cement truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A cement truck crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Monday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave., leaving the truck lodged under the bridge. No further details have been released at this time. Channel 3 has covered several similar incidents...
PENSACOLA, FL
Tennessee Tribune

Head to Pensacola for a summer getaway

Discover Pensacola where you can enjoy historic downtown sites, incredible food, museums and world class beaches, aka “Nashville beaches.” Pensacola is surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico, and to the north by Santa Rosa Sound and Pensacola Bay, and to the east and west by the Gulf Islands National Seashore.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Investigators release more information about fatal Panama City Beach plane crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators released more information about a fatal plane crash Tuesday. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Northwest Florida Beaches Airport Police, and fire rescue responded to the crash Monday at about 4:19 p.m. The BCSO Air Unit was deployed to help find the plane.  The downed plane was located just […]
WMBB

Sinkhole spreading on 13th Street in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents along 13th Street have a new challenge on their roadway. A sinkhole opened up over the weekend between Fairy Avenue and Fairland Avenue. Residents said it got a lot bigger Monday afternoon. The sinkhole is behind a speed bump, so it may not even seen until it’s too late. […]
WEAR

YMCA in Pensacola offers child swimming lessons for safety precautions

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Drowning is a leading cause of death for children. Most drownings in children ages 1-4 happen in pools, according to the CDC. For every child who drowns, 16 children go to the emergency room for near-drowning, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The YMCA in Pensacola...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Crash reported in Panama City Beach on Thomas Drive

UPDATE: PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla, (WMBB) — An Ohio woman and child are both in the hospital Monday night after they were hit by a pick-up truck. It happened about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Thomas Drive and Hurt Street. The 37-year-old woman and 3-year old boy were trying to cross Thomas Drive in […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Child flown to hospital after boat accident in Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A boat accident left three people hurt, including a 9-year-old who was flown to a hospital for treatment. It happened Saturday afternoon in the Intracoastal Waterway between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. ALEA said Life Flight took the injured child to Sacred Heart Hospital in...
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach Police release photo of boat linked to suspicious death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Orange Beach Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a suspicious death. Long-time resident Daniel “Danny” Williams was found dead Memorial Day weekend. Investigators say his body washed up in Terry Cove. Police have released a photo of the boat he was...
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy