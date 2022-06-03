Farming Today with KRVN, June 3, 2022

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An annual event that helps families enjoy outdoor activities safely this summer is set for Saturday, June 11. Summer Safety Spectacular is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the CHI Health St. Francis south parking lot.
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Governor Pete Ricketts appointed a new senator to District 31 after the passing of Senator Rich Pahls in April of this year. Newly sworn in Senator Kathleen Kauth has been appointed to represent the Millard neighborhood in southwest Omaha. Kauth sits on the Omaha City...
OMAHA, Neb. — Kearney Runza will play a rematch against Omaha Central in the Ames Street Bash Championship after earning wins over Omaha North, 6-1, and Syracuse, 4-1, on Saturday. Runza had two big bursts of offense against the Vikings, scoring a trio of runs in the first and...
OMAHA, Neb. — Kearney Runza was unable to muster up any offense in a 7-0 loss to Omaha Central in the Ames Street Bash Championship on Sunday. Runza had a sloppy start, allowing the Eagles to score a pair of runs off errors in the first inning. Central's bats...
ATLANTA, Neb. — A lot of times, you hear people say "It's an honor just to be nominated". They're not wrong, but winning is pretty cool, too. Besides, that's what two local coaches who've been nominated were best known for. Al Zikmund, the longtime head coach at UNK, has...
OMAHA, Neb. — The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games start this week in Orlando and the Cornhusker State will be well-represented. 25 athletes, seven Unified partners, two Youth Ambassadors, and nine coaches make up the Team Nebraska delegation, who all departed from Eppley Airfield on Saturday morning. Jason Gieschen,...
The Nebraska Banker's Association is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the apprehension of a suspect following recent bank robberies -- one of which was in Geneva last Friday. The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wearing a face mask entered Heartland Bank in...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With millions raised and a building secured, the vision for the Grand Island Children's Museum comes to life. The city has produced big leaguers but one key to the city's future may lie beyond the fence at Ryder Park, where museum planners see a space to a inspire.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Thousands of people are expected to visit 4th Street in Grand Island on Saturday and Sunday. The city is celebrating its third annual 4th Street Festival. The event has live music, entertainment activities for every age group, many food options, and it also showcases local businesses.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Kids get up close with amazing animals that don't bite but watch out because they can pop. The Grand Island Public Library packed in what may be the biggest crowd in years today. Balloon artist “Poppin' Penelope” and her science teacher sidekick take kids on...
HASTINGS, Neb. — For the third-straight game, the Hastings Sodbusters defeated the Nebraska Prospects in a walk-off as Dallan Quigley saw four balls in a row with bases loaded, winning 3-2 in the 10th inning on Sunday. After giving up an early run, Hastings native Jake Schroeder was lights...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island 27-year-old will spend the next 45 years behind bars for a shooting a judge says could have been deadly. It's just one in a series of incidents involving Tyler Manka as he was convicted of shooting a man in the stomach and firing shots that struck a vehicle occupied by two men.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating a suspected drug overdose death over the weekend. Capt. Jim Duering said Stephen Etuk, 34, was found dead at MainStay Suites on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Duering said the Texas man may have died from an overdose while doing contract...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he reportedly entered a Grand Island home without permission and stole a salt container. Curtis Wright, 40, homeless, was arrested for burglary. According to Grand Island Police, just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers received a report...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is in trouble after police say he pointed a laser 10,000 times more powerful than the average laser pointer at an officer. GIPD Capt. Jim Duering said Lakota Hawkes had a warrant for failure to appear in court when he did it.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An overdose death investigation led to an arrest on Friday in Grand Island. Capt. Jim Duering said a 17-year-old boy was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Percocet - Exceptionally Hazardous Drug) with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — A man has been arrested in the fatal car crash that killed two and injured 20 others, according to a press release from Lincoln Police Department (LPD). The driver of a black Ford Taurus, KyVell Stark, 18, was traveling westbound on O Street when it...
