ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Farming Today with KRVN, June 3, 2022

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at...

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Summer Safety Spectacular set for Saturday, June 11

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An annual event that helps families enjoy outdoor activities safely this summer is set for Saturday, June 11. Summer Safety Spectacular is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the CHI Health St. Francis south parking lot.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

District 31 gets a new senator after the passing of Senator Rich Pahls

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Governor Pete Ricketts appointed a new senator to District 31 after the passing of Senator Rich Pahls in April of this year. Newly sworn in Senator Kathleen Kauth has been appointed to represent the Millard neighborhood in southwest Omaha. Kauth sits on the Omaha City...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Runza advances to Ames Street Bash Championship

OMAHA, Neb. — Kearney Runza will play a rematch against Omaha Central in the Ames Street Bash Championship after earning wins over Omaha North, 6-1, and Syracuse, 4-1, on Saturday. Runza had two big bursts of offense against the Vikings, scoring a trio of runs in the first and...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Runza's bats silenced in Ames Street Bash title game

OMAHA, Neb. — Kearney Runza was unable to muster up any offense in a 7-0 loss to Omaha Central in the Ames Street Bash Championship on Sunday. Runza had a sloppy start, allowing the Eagles to score a pair of runs off errors in the first inning. Central's bats...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Lincoln, NE
Industry
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Business
NebraskaTV

Zikmund, Solich named finalist for College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, Neb. — A lot of times, you hear people say "It's an honor just to be nominated". They're not wrong, but winning is pretty cool, too. Besides, that's what two local coaches who've been nominated were best known for. Al Zikmund, the longtime head coach at UNK, has...
ATLANTA, NE
NebraskaTV

Special Olympics athletes head to Nationals in Orlando

OMAHA, Neb. — The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games start this week in Orlando and the Cornhusker State will be well-represented. 25 athletes, seven Unified partners, two Youth Ambassadors, and nine coaches make up the Team Nebraska delegation, who all departed from Eppley Airfield on Saturday morning. Jason Gieschen,...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
NebraskaTV

Kids get loud at the library with Balloon Animal Adventures

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Kids get up close with amazing animals that don't bite but watch out because they can pop. The Grand Island Public Library packed in what may be the biggest crowd in years today. Balloon artist “Poppin' Penelope” and her science teacher sidekick take kids on...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Sodbusters earn third-straight walk-off win to sweep Prospects

HASTINGS, Neb. — For the third-straight game, the Hastings Sodbusters defeated the Nebraska Prospects in a walk-off as Dallan Quigley saw four balls in a row with bases loaded, winning 3-2 in the 10th inning on Sunday. After giving up an early run, Hastings native Jake Schroeder was lights...
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Day#Water Shortages#Wheat#Mexico#Krvn
NebraskaTV

Man found dead from suspected drug overdose in Grand Island hotel

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating a suspected drug overdose death over the weekend. Capt. Jim Duering said Stephen Etuk, 34, was found dead at MainStay Suites on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Duering said the Texas man may have died from an overdose while doing contract...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Man arrested for burglary after taking salt container from home

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he reportedly entered a Grand Island home without permission and stole a salt container. Curtis Wright, 40, homeless, was arrested for burglary. According to Grand Island Police, just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers received a report...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Man arrested for pointing powerful laser at officer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is in trouble after police say he pointed a laser 10,000 times more powerful than the average laser pointer at an officer. GIPD Capt. Jim Duering said Lakota Hawkes had a warrant for failure to appear in court when he did it.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Teen arrested in relation to overdose death investigation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An overdose death investigation led to an arrest on Friday in Grand Island. Capt. Jim Duering said a 17-year-old boy was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Percocet - Exceptionally Hazardous Drug) with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Iraq

Comments / 0

Community Policy