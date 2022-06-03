ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola News Journal

'It's kind of like getting ready for the Super Bowl': NAS museums get ready for public

By Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdZOx_0fzHHb1y00

The general mood for curators at NAS Pensacola's on-base museums this week has been one of excitement.

Staff at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse & Maritime Museum have spent their days busily preparing, prepping exhibits and eagerly awaiting Saturday .

That's when NAS Pensacola will allow one day of public access to the two museums for the first time since the terrorist attack in December 2019.

Back on base: For one day only, public granted access to NAS Pensacola, lighthouse and Aviation Museum

A new leader: Navy announces Blue Angels' future commanding officer and flight leader

Big plans: New commander wants NAS Pensacola to host Blue Angels homecoming show, bring back visitors

The event will act as trial run, allowing U.S. Navy personnel to test the base's security measures and protocols in anticipation of holding this year's Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at its traditional location back on the base.

"I never want to say it's 100 percent when it comes to the air show, given what the last couple of years have proven," said NAS Pensacola spokesman Jason Bortz. "But we are planning the show and making all the arrangements, and unless something major happens, it will be on base in the fall."

The one-time public access Saturday was selected to commemorate the anniversary of the World War II Battle of Midway that occurred from June 4-7, 1942.

"In addition to this event, we are preparing for our air show in November," Bortz said. "It does give our security a little bit of a chance to be used to large crowds coming on base, because we haven't done an air show on base for a couple of years either. It's an opportunity to get our security refreshed and ready for the air show that is coming up as well."

Since the attack, access to base — as well as to the two museums, Fort Barrancas and Blue Angels practices — has been restricted to only Department of Defense cardholders and veterans who possess a Veterans Health Identification Card.

Before the terrorist attack and pandemic, the National Naval Aviation Museum was the largest single tourist attraction west of Orlando and east of New Orleans on the Gulf Coast, according to the museum's director, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Sterling Gilliam.

Honoring the Navy: Pensacola Blue Wahoos to honor Navy baseball legacy at weekend games

Seeking accountability: NAS Pensacola families seek help holding Saudi government accountable for Dec. 6 attack

"To be clear, once we came out of COVID in September of 2020, we've been open ever since that time," Gilliam said. "But our visitations have been reduced significantly because our only patrons were active-duty, retired and dependent military and their guests."

Approximately 724,000 people visited the museum in 2019. Only 198,000 toured the aviation museum in 2021.

The public is expected to be back in large numbers Saturday as they take advantage of the events and activities in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, with access to NAS Pensacola from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will be required to enter the base through its West Gate at 1878 South Blue Angel Parkway.

All guests 18 and older will be required to have a valid photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport.

"Everybody is pretty amped up," Jon Hill, executive director of the Pensacola Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, said about his curators and staff.

2023 schedule: Blue Angels release 2023 air show schedule. Here's where the team will perform

Coast Guard tall ship: Coast Guard tall ship Barque Eagle will dock at Pensacola in June

"It's kind of like getting ready for the Super Bowl," Hill added. "This used to be a day-to-day thing for us and to have people back and to really appreciate what we're here to see ... the lighthouse, their museum, their artifacts and their history, we're here to give that back to them."

Guest will also have a chance to get a sneak peak of the lighthouse museum's upcoming exhibit called "Heart's Hammock" between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday when design plans will be presented by museum staff and Pensacola City Councilwoman Teniadé Broughton.

"It's going to be an interpretive park, talking about prominent African Americans from the historic maritime perspective," Hill said. "We'll be doing a preview of what that new interpretive portion of our site is going to be, and it's dedicated to the African Americans who served at the lighthouse and lived here basically through reconstruction."

Lighthouse staff are not the only ones excited to get the public back through their doors. A Saturday festival at the aviation museum will include performances by the Blue Anchor Belles, scavenger hunts, a "Flight Adventure Deck" experience, food truck vendors, National Flight Academy tours, prize drawings and more.

"There will be specials on movies. You know, $5 movies," Gillum said. "And we are having events in and out of the atrium."

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 'It's kind of like getting ready for the Super Bowl': NAS museums get ready for public

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Tribune

Head to Pensacola for a summer getaway

Discover Pensacola where you can enjoy historic downtown sites, incredible food, museums and world class beaches, aka “Nashville beaches.” Pensacola is surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico, and to the north by Santa Rosa Sound and Pensacola Bay, and to the east and west by the Gulf Islands National Seashore.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Season

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County officials are urging residents to prepare for the hurricane season ahead. Officials note that hurricane season will span from June 1 to Nov. 30. “Hurricane season has returned and we want residents to follow these three steps in preparation for any big storm: Know Your Zone, Know Your Home […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fifth Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill coming to Pensacola

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A new bar and restaurant featuring Caribbean-inspired dishes and drinks opened in Pensacola Beach on Monday, according to a news release from Specialty Restaurants. Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill, located at 400 Quietwater Beach Road, is a casual, waterfront bar known for its “Floribbean” food and drinks – a culinary […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Memorial service to be held for woman killed at Pensacola Fitness

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola State College will hold a memorial service in honor of Carla Williams, who was shot and killed at Pensacola Fitness late last month. The memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Hartsell Arena at Pensacola State College. Escambia County District 3 Commissioner...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl#Nas Pensacola#Blue Angels#U S Navy
kolomkobir.com

Juneteenth trip is here to celebrate the new federal holiday

From a community “family reunion,” to a DJ fight, to a historical tour, there will be many ways for people in the Pensacola area to learn about Juneteenth this month. But no matter how you do it, the important thing is that more and more people celebrate the holiday and take time to learn about its significance.
PENSACOLA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores is a well-rounded vacation destination in Alabama. This small city along the shores of the Gulf of Mexico and adjacent to Orange Beach boasts some of the best beaches in the nation. Bring your tanning lotion, sunblock, and flip-flops as you step on Gulf Shores' beaches. However, Gulf...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Body found near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man’s body was recovered Saturday night near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola.  The U.S. Coast Guard Sector in New Orleans was called about a man spotted in the water. The man “entered” the water from a 42-foot catamaran Saturday, June 4. The man never came up and first responders were […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Boat crashes into beach at full speed near Destin jetties

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE — 12:30 pm — Destin Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Landis said 3 people were transported from a boat crash Sunday night to the Coast Guard station on Okaloosa Island. BC Landis said the call came in around 8:50 Sunday night for a crash into the Marler Bridge. Landis said the […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Cement truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A cement truck crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Monday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave., leaving the truck lodged under the bridge. No further details have been released at this time. Channel 3 has covered several similar incidents...
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

As the new Baptist Hospital goes up, what happens to the old?

Work is underway by Baptist Healthcare to find another use for its facility on Moreno Street once the new hospital opens in about 18 months. Providing the update were a pair of Baptist vice presidents: Brett Aldridge, strategy and business development; and Jen Grove — external relations. Aldridge says the plan for the old hospital began when plans were being made for a new facility.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Events happening in Pensacola this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department posted on Facebook listing a notice of road closures and a list of events occurring in Pensacola tonight and Saturday. Starting with the Fiesta Pensacola Grand Fiesta Parade which kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. Streets along the parade route will be shut down around 4 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 women possibly drugged at Coyote Ugly nightclub in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies were called to a Destin nightclub where two women were possibly drugged. Deputies received reports from Coyote Ugly Saloon at Harbor Boulevard after a woman was found passed out in the women’s restroom. Deputies also spotted two women walking out of the nightclub, one carrying […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Local U8 travel team wins World Series in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, ALA. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast Crush, a local U8 travel baseball team, won the Perfect Game World Series in Gulf Shores over the weekend. They battled teams from Texas and Louisianna, winning all seven of their games played. They dominated their opponents, scoring 70 runs to just 13 through the seven games. […]
GULF SHORES, AL
Destin Log

Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament off to slamming start

The fourth annual Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament got off to a great start on June 1 with 25 boats entered and fish coming in daily. “So far, so fun,” said Amber Helton, event planner and weighmaster for the Boathouse Summer Slam. “I’ve been weighing in nice snappers and grouper each day. And registering boats each day … growing participation.”
DESTIN, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baker fire chief charged with murder of Pensacola business owner

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County man who is fire chief at Baker has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. An Escambia County official confirmed the suspect is the Baker fire chief, Brian Keith Easterling.
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: At least two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 06/06/2022 5:50 P.M. Officials confirm at least two people are dead, and another is seriously injured. They say the plane was taking off from ECP when it declared an emergency. The plane then turned around and crashed in the woods around 4:10 P.M. Multiple Bay County agencies aided in the search for the plane, as well as the investigation into the cause of the crash.
BAY COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Niceville, FL

Florida has many hidden gems, one of which is the city of Niceville. The city is renowned for its outstanding public schools with some of the best academic and sports programs. People also praise it for the light traffic, alternative routes, and easy access to interstates and water activities. The...
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy