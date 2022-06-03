ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

National Donut Day in Pensacola: Treat yourself locally but don't forget your free doughnut

By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

Doughnuts are one of the most versatile hand-held treats you can have. And in Pensacola, they come in all different flavors, filled, frosted, covered with candies or sprinkles and big and small.

The first Friday of June is a day to come and celebrate these delectable baked goods. National Doughnut Day was first celebrated in 1938 as a fundraiser held by the Chicago Salvation Army to help people during the Great Depression.

It was a nod to the history of the Salvation Army's Donut Lassies, who were sent to France and lived in makeshift huts near the frontlines so soldiers could come and stock up on goods and doughnuts.

Nowadays, Pensacola has plenty of locally owned independent doughnut shops. Here's a few you need to check out!

Lickin Good Donuts

Where : 6675 Pine Forest Road

Lickin Good Donuts is a family-owned group of doughnut shops in the area that just opened its ninth location in Pace. Patrons love to rave about the consistent quality of doughnuts, the variety and the competitive prices.

Le Dough

Where : Varies

Le Dough is a mobile bakery that focuses on small batches, catering and customized orders upon requests. There are new flavors in constant rotation and you can find them from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the Cordova Square park in East Hill or at Alga for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Breeze Donuts and Kolaches

Where : 2699 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Breeze Donuts and Kolaches opened in Gulf Breeze in 2019 offering pastries and breakfast sandwiches. Store owner Chanthy Moeun prides herself on making sure there is a robust selection of doughnuts daily.

Maynard's Donut Co.

Where : 875 E. Nine Mile Road

Maynard's Donut Co. was purchased by new owners in 2021 who have done everything they can to expand its unique flavors of doughnuts. A second location is in the works and you can even pick some off the shelf at Apple Market.

Donuts in Paradise

Where : 8510 Navarre Parkway, Navarre

Donuts in Paradise is another doughnut truck that sits at 8510 Navarre Parkway on the corner of Highway 98 and Presidio Street. All donuts are made fresh on-site every day. On Friday, Donuts in Paradise will have chocolate turtle, chocolate chocolate iced and triple chocolate on special.

Coastal Mini Donuts

Where : 1449 W. Nine Mile Road

Coastal Mini Donuts is one of the newest kids on the block and is bringing doughnuts in a new, smaller form. Coastal Mini Donuts owner Tammy Tucker said you get a lot of bank for your buck as the made-to-order doughnuts start at $.75.

Bonus content: Free donuts in Pensacola

Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free doughnut with a purchase of any drink.

At Krispy Kreme, grab a free donut, and $1 glazed dozen with purchase of any dozen or 16-count minis.

Community Policy