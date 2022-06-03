'The Comic of Eli' Launched on Kickstarter as Comic Book About Life in the Hospitality Industry
MELBOURNE, Australia - June 3, 2022 - (Newswire.com) 'The Comic of Eli' is the latest comic book launched on Kickstarter, at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/elithomas/the-comic-of-eli-the-not-so-glamorous-world-of-hospitality, but with a special twist. Unlike conventional comics, this is not a fiction book with superheroes. Instead, 'The Comic of Eli' is an illustrated account of real-life stories about...business.ricentral.com
