ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

'The Comic of Eli' Launched on Kickstarter as Comic Book About Life in the Hospitality Industry

By Newswire.com
ricentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia - June 3, 2022 - (Newswire.com) 'The Comic of Eli' is the latest comic book launched on Kickstarter, at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/elithomas/the-comic-of-eli-the-not-so-glamorous-world-of-hospitality, but with a special twist. Unlike conventional comics, this is not a fiction book with superheroes. Instead, 'The Comic of Eli' is an illustrated account of real-life stories about...

business.ricentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Forget "Top Gun." "RRR" is the ultimate summer movie – explosive, inspiring & with catchy dance beat

No description of S. S. Rajamouli's action sequences in "RRR" could ruin the experience of seeing them for yourself. For example, telling you that N. T. Rama Rao Jr.'s hero Komaram Bheem swings a motorcycle over his head like it's a laundry bag full of dry socks sounds ludicrous. But by the time you see Bheem do it, you've come to accept this as part of an expansive range of his capabilities.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy