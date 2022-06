The official Holley YouTube channel caught up with the owner of a unique 1953 Chevy COE restomod at the recent 2022 LS Fest West event in Las Vegas. This stunning Chevy COE truck started out life as a work-ready chassis with a dually rear axle, but has since been transformed into a modern-day show vehicle complete with airbag suspension and a 6.0L Vortec LS. The owner of this truck, Christian Delgado, built it in his garage to fulfill a childhood dream of one day owning a Chevy COE truck. He says he modified every body panel on the exterior and also had the bed section custom made, although many of the original COE parts remain, including the original front suspension.

