ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Plan to shutter oil wells at Denver International Airport takes shape

By Esteban L. Hernandez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXtnX_0fzHGvyX00

Denver City Council next Monday will consider a contract to plug and close 64 oil wells on the Denver International Airport property.

Why it matters: Decommissioning the wells helps better position the airport to achieve its sustainability goals.

  • Reducing the airport's carbon footprint is part of the travel hub's Vision 100 plan , which seeks to have 100 million annual travelers while being the greenest airport in the country.

Of note: The wells haven't produced any oil or gas since May 2018, but still cost the city money to maintain.

By the numbers: The airport estimates it costs $750,000 each year to sustain the inactive wells and keep them in compliance with state regulators.

  • By decommissioning the wells, DIA is saving $2 million it would have needed to spend in 2025 and 2026 to conduct a state-mandated integrity test.
  • Between 2011 and 2018, the airport made $17.3 million in revenue from the oil and gas wells, according to DIA spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa.

Details: If Denver City Council approves the $9.2 million contract with Utah-based oil service provider Delsco Northwest, work will begin this July and end by July 2023. That money would pay to plug and close the wells, and remove other equipment at the airport.

  • The cost of the well maintenance does not use public tax dollars and instead comes from DIA's own budget, according to Figueroa.

Context: The wells were inherited by the airport when the land was annexed by Denver from Adams County in 1988 to build DIA.

  • The airport has 38 tank batteries and 131,000 linear feet of underground oil flowlines, which will be demolished and removed as part of the deal.

Comments / 1

Related
Axios Denver

How progressives will look to shape Denver City Council

A new slate of progressive Denver candidates will test how far to the left the city will shift in the next two years. State of play: Three first-time city council candidates are running on a progressive platform, focusing on issues and policies that put them on the leftward side of their own party.Tiffany Caudill and Shannon Hoffman are challenging incumbents in southwest District 2 and central District 10, respectively, while Sarah Parady is seeking an open at-large seat in the April 2023 municipal elections.In the June 28 Democratic primary, state legislative candidate Elisabeth Epps, known for her criminal justice advocacy,...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

A $3.5 million castle is up for sale in Denver's City Park West neighborhood

If you've ever wanted to live like royalty, here's your shot. Details: The castle at 1572 Race St. might be 133 years old, but a tour inside the City Park West home revealed a collection of contemporary features, like walk-in showers and modern appliances, mixed with the heirloom style.It has 86 windows, including an original stained glass "peacock" window.The home also has a hand-carved fireplace made in England and adorned with stone from Oaxaca.Its top floor was previously a ballroom before being converted into several rooms.Buzz: This stone mansion, built for investment banker William Raymond and designed by local architect, William Lang, could be yours for $3.5 million. The bottom line: Even on a block lined with historic properties, this fortress stands out. Take a tour:
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Hot homes: 5 listings on the outskirts of Denver starting at $740K

New home construction persists at a rapid clip and real estate and economic experts continue to debate whether sales data indicates Denver's housing market may be cooling.This week, we stretch our limbs and take you a hop, skip and a jump out of town to tour five homes in the 'burbs.1127 Mircos St. — $740,000Why we love it: This light and bright single family home is only a stone's throw to the Coal Creek Trail, the community pool, a 7-acre park and a library.Neighborhood: ErieRealtor: Justin Hawkins — Homie LLCSpecs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 3693 square feetNotable features: Hardwood floors and cathedral...
Axios Denver

All-cash offers for homes hit 10-year high in Denver

Data: Denver Metro Association of Realtors; Chart: Axios VisualsWhen it comes to buying a home in Denver, cash is king. What's happening: Cash offers — which most buyers can't put up — are a sign of a tight market, Axios' ​​Felix Salmon writes.In this dog-eat-dog environment, there's little hope that steep mortgage rates will bring prices down, especially considering high borrowing costs don't deter cash buyers. State of play: The proportion of Mile High City houses bought with Benjamins recently hit its highest level in a decade, according to data provided to Axios Denver by the Denver Metro Association of...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Denver, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Axios

Denver's Five Points Jazz Festival returns with 50+ musicians

Denver's iconic Five Points Jazz Festival returns to Welton Street today for the first in-person celebration since the pandemic began. Why it matters: From its jazz clubs to soul food, Five Points — once dubbed the "Harlem of the West" — signified the heart and hub of the city’s Black community for more than half the 20th century.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Undergraduate enrollment rebounds at some Colorado universities

Data: National Student Clearinghouse; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosAs enrollment at colleges and universities plunges nationwide, new research shows some Colorado schools could be bucking the trend.Why it matters: The findings indicate higher-ed is beginning to rebound, albeit slowly, after two straight years of sliding headcounts amid the pandemic. With enrollment directly tied to funding, the influx of undergraduates could lower the chances of some schools being permanently shuttered, education experts tell Axios Denver. Driving the news: Colorado was found to be one of eight states whose undergraduate enrollment rates this spring compared to 2019 exceeded the national average of -7.8%, according...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Why social conservatives feel like 2022 is their moment to win

The social conservative rallying cry ahead of November's midterm elections took shape at the two-day Western Conservative Summit in Denver, where the movement's leaders emphasized a wide range of cultural issues to motivate supporters.Details: The biggest applause lines from the stage — and the sentiment from interviews with more than a dozen people — focused on resisting the government, defeating diversity, outlawing abortion and the "2020 riots" — a reference to racial justice protests after George Floyd's death.In short, "Jesus and the Constitution," said Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, the summit's host.Why it matters:...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado Mammoth need to win to keep National Lacrosse League title chances alive

The Colorado Avalanche are not the only local team vying for a shot at a title right now.What to know: The Colorado Mammoth are playing the Buffalo Bandits in the National Lacrosse League's finals.The Mammoth lost on a last-minute goal Saturday in the first game in the best-of-three series. The team returns to Denver for Game 2 on Saturday at Ball Arena. (Tickets are still available.)Of note: The Bandits are the No. 1 seed in the East conference while the Mammoth are the West's third seed. Colorado defeated defending champion Calgary in the quarterfinals last month.Colorado is looking for its first NLL Cup since 2006 when the team beat the Bandits. (The league didn't hold a finals playoff the last two years.)
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Wells#Dia#Denver City Council
Axios Denver

Colorado company and local stores embrace gear buyback programs

If it ain't broke, sell it. That's the new mantra in the sporting and outdoor industry, where used-gear sales are going mainstream.Driving the news: Mega-retailer Dicks' Sporting Goods recently launched a gear-buyback program at stores locally in Lakewood and beyond in Pittsburgh.Dick's will purchase goods from tents to fleece jackets, offering cash on the spot, as part of a pilot program with Denver-based Out&Back Outdoors, an online platform for gear buying and selling.Why it matters: The pre-owned gear market is expected to reach $75 billion by 2025, according to Outside Business Journal.The reuse is environmentally minded and lowers the price point for newcomers to often-expensive pursuits.Of note: The Dick's program is just the latest for the local market.REI — with its flagship shop in Denver — offers gift cards for its members' trade-in gear through its Re/Supply initiative.Feral on Tennyson in the Sunnyside neighborhood also is taking pre-owned gear, offering cash and gift cards.What they're saying: "It lowers the barrier to entry to getting outside, and we see our trade-in offering as a way [for customers] to stay engaged with REI," Ken Voeller, the retailer's director of circular commerce and new business development, told the Journal.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's airport is about to get bonkers

The snaking security lines at Denver International Airport could grow even longer this summer, thanks to travel demand expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels. Why it matters: Travel hiccups are a real pain. And after the height of COVID lockdowns and restrictions, people are ready to get a move on.By the numbers: The average wait for security check and passport control at Denver's airport is 26.4 minutes — far from the worst among 38 other U.S. international airports analyzed by Bounce, a luggage storage company. Data: Bounce; Note: Security check data is as of March 10 and includes all departing passengers....
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Six things to do in Denver this Memorial Day weekend

🇺🇸 Celebrate the holiday all weekend at the 50th annual Memorial Day Weekend Festival along Denver's Old South Gaylord Street, including food trucks, drinks, live music and local vendors.🎻 Catch the Colorado Symphony perform Beethoven's Ninth Symphony all weekend at Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets start at $15. 🎨 The 23rd annual Denver Arts Festival is this Saturday and Sunday in the Central Park neighborhood, featuring 150 booths, live music, a pop-up winery, beer tent and activities for kids. 🕺 Watch break dancers compete for a spot at the Red Bull BC One World Final at Denver's Sculpture Park this Saturday. Admission is free. 🖼️ Enjoy a free gallery crawl in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe from 11am to 3pm this Sunday. 🎆 Also on Sunday, Elitch Gardens will host a Memorial Day fireworks show at 9pm, so be sure to look up.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Axios Denver

Denver lawmakers tackle predatory HOA foreclosure practices

Homeowners associations in Denver could face a new batch of regulations in an attempt to limit predatory practices. Why it matters: There are currently no rules in Denver requiring HOAs to notify owners about property foreclosures, leaving homeowners in peril of potentially losing their homes. Why now: Reports from March detailed the Green Valley Ranch Master HOA was threatening owners with foreclosure and fines over things like a car parked on a concrete pad and oil stains on a driveway. What they're saying: One city official referred to the Green Valley Ranch HOA as "predatory." Meanwhile, Denver City Council president...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Hot Home tour: The "Schomp Mansion," classic with modern luxury, for $2.895M

Step away from the chaos and into this light, bright Capitol Hill home, nestled in a blissful landscape rich in Denver history. Background: Architect and auto mogul, Ralph Schomp — of the Schomp Automotive Group — and his family, meticulously reimagined the layout of this property, paying tribute to its 19th-century heritage. The home's style has seen many iterations over the years, including Italian revival, Spanish colonial and more. It seamlessly blends classic and modern architecture.680 Clarkson St. — $2,895,000Why we love it: The mansion mimics the soiree-inducing atmosphere of the late 1800s. It also boasts a traditional library with a...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Safe2Tell remains Colorado's key tool to battle school violence

Data: Colorado Attorney General’s office; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosAn anonymous tip line created in response to 1999's Columbine school shooting is poised to record more than 18,000 reports of threats this school year.Why it matters: Safe2Tell is the front line in Colorado's effort to prevent school violence, and remains as relevant as ever after the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school this week.Threat level: The volume of threats is expected to increase this week, as is typical after a school shooting takes place, and officials are urging people to call the hotline if they see anything out of the ordinary.A...
COLUMBINE, CO
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

How Colorado is keeping kids safe from school shootings

Denver Public Schools and districts across the state are increasing security for the final weeks of the academic year following the latest mass shooting in a classroom.Why it matters: Tuesday's killing of 19 students and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Texas, resurfaced all-too-familiar fears in Colorado about the safety of our children, fears born from our wrenching memories of young lives cut short at Columbine, Arapahoe and STEM.Threat level: The silver lining from our deep experience with mass shootings is a heightened emphasis on violence prevention, says Christine Harms, director of the state's ​​School Safety Resource Center.Just about every district in...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver braces for a violent summer

The city could be in store for a crime-ridden summer, according to local leaders and youth violence prevention advocates.Threat level: "We are already at summer-level violence right now," Jason McBride at the Struggle of Love Foundation, which focuses on youth violence prevention, tells Axios Denver.Driving the news: Denver police investigated three separate shootings over a 24-hour period starting Sunday that left six people injured. Two men were hurt during a shooting in Civic Center on Sunday morning. Two men and one woman were injured in a shooting on Lawrence Street in Five Points early Monday morning. Police told Axios Denver...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's urban camping ban brings 10 years of turmoil

A decade since Denver banned homeless encampments, little data illustrates the policy's success — or its cost. The big picture: Colorado's chronically sheltered homeless population grew by 266% between 2007 and 2021 — more than any other state — and the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time in metro Denver doubled between 2020 and 2021. At the same time, the Mile High City ranks among the nation's top 10 most expensive metros, with an average home sales price hitting a record $705,812. Driving the news: Tuesday marks 10 years since the city's urban camping ban was signed...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado Springs beats Boulder in "Best Place to Live" rankings

Move over, Boulder. Driving the news: Colorado Springs is the top-ranked Colorado city in the national rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report, beating out the state capital and two college towns to land at No. 2.Boulder (4th) dropped from its top spot last year. Fort Collins (54th) and Denver (55th) landed back in the pack.The Mile High City saw a significant drop from last year, when it ranked 14th.Between the lines: These three cities dropped from their previous rankings for one big reason: air quality — a metric introduced this year. Multiple Colorado communities scored poorly due to wildfires.Of note: Huntsville, Alabama, earned the title of the Best Place to Live. Its affordable housing and high quality of life earned it the top spot.
BOULDER, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy