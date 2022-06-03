ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casino Fined After Allowing Adult To Bring 4-Year-Old Onto Gaming Floor

By Tom Robinson
(Burlington, IA) — State gambling regulators have fined an eastern Iowa casino for letting a customer bring a four-year-old onto the gaming floor. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it happened at the Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington when “the security officer did not challenge the individual and prevent the situation from occurring.” Ohorilko says, “the minor was sitting on the lap of the adult and pushing buttons on the machine — an employee did eventually notice it and removed the customer from the floor.” There was another incident at the Catfish Bend casino involving someone older — but still under the age of 21 — who gambled for more than half an hour before security intervened. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has fined the Burlington casino 40-thousand dollars for the two incidents.

Western Iowa Today

Video Raises Questions About The Way Belligerent Suspect Was Treated By Police

(Iowa City, IA) — A video of an arrest is raising questions about the way a belligerent suspect was treated by Iowa City police Friday night. Twenty-two-year-old Daria Brown faces multiple charges after she was thrown out of a bar for being intoxicated while she assaulted workers there. Officers say Brown was vulgar and unable to control her emotions while she was being taken into custody. They say she assaulted three officers. Cellphone video appears to show the woman being pushed into the squad car and one officer appears to punch her multiple times before shutting the door. The entire video lasts just 40 seconds.
