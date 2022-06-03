ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

Recipients Announced for the 2022 Diane Siemer Scholarship

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelicia Depoister and Jesse Stevenson were named recipients of the 2022 Diane Siemer Scholarship. Felicia Depoister will be attending Lake Land College to pursue a degree in business management. She has been awarded $4,130 for the 2022-23 school year. Jesse Stevenson...

Effingham Knights Of Columbus Announce Scholarships, Awards And Donations

Effingham Knights of Columbus Council 665 is happy to announce the 2021-2022 scholarship and Christian Athlete Award winners. Each year the council awards up to eight $500 scholarships to deserving graduating senior students. The requirements for eligibility are: either the applicant or their father needed to be a member in good standing in Council 665, the student needed to show excellence in academics and extracurricular activities, the student needed to lack any infractions in conduct and they needed to submit a 400-500 word essay on this year’s topic. The topic for this year’s essay was “The Responsibility of a Catholic in Today’s Society”.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham County MAPPING Program (PAVE) Announces Strategic Vision

Effingham County engaged in the MAPPING The Future of Your Community program through the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University throughout the month of April and May to take a proactive approach to planning for community and economic development, thus creating PAVE: Promoting a Vision for Effingham County.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham County Virtual Job Fair – June 16th

The Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, Effingham County Chamber, and EC Jobs are partnering together to host a multi-employer Virtual Job Fair on June 16th from 10:00am-12:00pm. We are excited to bring this virtual opportunity to Effingham County and the surrounding areas. The VJF is a great way for job seekers...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Variety of Guest Speakers Welcomed by Effingham Noon Rotary Club in Recent Weeks

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Effingham Noon Rotary Club has welcomed a variety of guest speakers in the recent few weeks. The Club first welcomed Effingham Unit #40’s new Superintendent, Andy Johnson. Johnson is the incoming superintendent, following the retirement of Superintendent, Mark Doan. He has spent the past several...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Lake Land College Recognizes EMS Graduates at Annual Pinning Ceremony

Mattoon, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Lake Land College recognized EMS program graduates at an annual pinning ceremony in May. The recipient of the Top Student Award for highest score in the program was Joseph Batusich. The Professional Development for overall growth in skills and confidence went to Jordan Disch. Adam Payne earned...
MATTOON, IL
Our Vermilion County Hero For June is Melissa Spencer

This month’s Vermilion County Hero is Melissa Spencer, a RN at Carle in Danville. She was nominated by Amanda Hardwick, who spoke about Melissa’s dedication to her patients before self. Melissa talks about how it was her mother that guided her towards a career in nursing which she...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
New Danville youth organization installs officers

DANVILLE— Danville and Vermilion County has had a new youth organization for three years: DeMolay. DeMolay is a youth organization for young men ages 12-21 where they have fun, learn leadership skills and enjoy fellowship and brotherhood. On Sunday May 15, L. L. Lockard Chapter Order of DeMolay, located...
DANVILLE, IL
Brother James Court closing after 47 years

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Brother James Court is closing its doors for good after 47 years of serving the community. The president of the Brother James Court Board says the closure is due to the difficulty in finding qualified staff to care for residents, the COVID-19 pandemic, finances, and the remote location of the building.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Food giveaway to be held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Community Relations Council of Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway this Friday for people living in Sangamon County. The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, located at 1140 West Governor Street starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will last until the food runs out. All residents of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Hazel Jane (Kirchhoff) Kingery, 85

Hazel Jane (Kirchhoff) Kingery, 85, of Effingham, passed away in her home, surrounded by her family at 4:18 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery at a later date.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Verena M. Niemerg, 84

Verena M. Niemerg, 84, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at her home in Bishop Creek. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bishop Creek with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 3:45 p.m. rosary and 6:30 p.m. parish wake service. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Duane Allen Wetherell, 73

Duane Allen Wetherell, 73, of Effingham, IL passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Duane was born on July 6, 1948, in Effingham, the son of Delano “Bud” LeRoy and Viola Ruth (Huffmaster) Wetherell. He taught us to look past our difficulties and find the beauty, for there is always beauty. He gave us the gift of unconditional love and taught us how to be happy by enjoying the simple joys in life like John Deere tractors, horses, attending church at Faith Lutheran in Shumway and spending time with his family, his church family and his ARC family. He was blessed with wonderful care and attention through the years by the entire staff at ARC, for that we will be forever grateful.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham County Health Department Announces 36 New Positive Cases Last Week

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 36 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday, May 27 through Thursday, June 2. This week’s 36 cases, show another marked increase on previous weeks’ numbers: May 20 to May 26 there were 27 cases, May 13 to May 19 there were 18 cases. May 6 to May 12 there were 15 cases, and April 29 to May 5 there were 12 cases.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Champaign-Urbana Area Fourth of July FIREWORKS!

BOOM! Champaign-Urbana loves fireworks, especially around the Fourth of July. That’s why we’ve created this list of upcoming Champaign-Urbana area fireworks displays on or around July 4. Fireworks for days and days!. Spectacular fireworks displays go up all around the Champaign-Urbana area. Some of our favorite shows to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
John Sherman Sarver, 71

John Sherman Sarver, 71, of Cowden, IL, passed away at 12:19 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor Sid Hutchinson officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 -8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery, Herrick, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
COWDEN, IL
Billy Joe “Bo” Koskie, 86

Billy Joe “Bo” Koskie, 86, of Flora, Illinois, answered God’s call to come to work at 1:04 pm, Monday, June 6, 2022 at the Burge House in Flora, Illinois. Bo was born to Fred and Gladis Koskie on November 28, 1935, while the turkey spoiled in the sink on that Thanksgiving Day. Bo grew up in Flora and graduated from Flora High School in 1953. He played on both the football and basketball teams. Go Wolves! After graduation, he set out to see the world through the eyes of the oil field, which he did. He managed offices for Baker Hughes on 5 continents and ran 53 small and large country offices for over 30 years. Working in the oil field was Bo’s life, and he loved every minute it. He always had stories to tell of his time working in those fields. He once helped drill a water well in the Sahara Desert for the Bedwens tribe who were dying because their water was so bad. Rumor has it he might have even charged that well to his expense account. He built a grinding plant on Mos A Limbo Island for Baker Hughes where the Head Hunters tribes live. He helped get all of Baker’s Offices out of Iran when they overthrew the Shaw and also, helped kill all of the oil field fires in Kuwait when they were invaded. He worked with and trained hundreds of Engineers, so everyone knew him. Bo ended his career working in Centralia, Illinois for Schwartz Oilfield Service. When you look up to the sky and see a big white cloud with a hole in the middle it probably will mean that Bo has convinced God to start drilling for souls.
FLORA, IL
National truck convention coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A national truck show and convention will be making its way to Springfield this weekend, bringing thousands of people and trucks to town. The American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show begins on Thursday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. 10,000 people are expected to attend the convention with 1,000 […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Deputy city clerk: Aldermen are #$!!@

A high-ranking city employee is calling out Springfield aldermen on her personal social media – in a vulgar fashion. After a lengthy council meeting recently, deputy clerk Nicole Cunningham criticized the aldermen, solicited people to run against them next year, and then called the aldermen “assholes.”. Cunningham followed...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illinois State Police Continues to Celebrate Its 100th Anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- In continued celebration of the Illinois State Police (ISP) 100th Anniversary, the ISP Division of Academy and Training (DAT) hosted a driving and vehicle knowledge training, Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC) training competition on May 31, 2022, at the ISP Pawnee Training Facility EVOC Track. Participants were...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

