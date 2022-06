Durham startup Klearly, which makes software for marketing and sales professionals, has raised $4 million in funding. The company’s investors include IDEA Fund Partners, an early backer of Triangle software unicorn Pendo and the Triangle Tweener Fund, which is made up of some of the region’s most influential entrepreneurs. The company's lead investor for its new round was York IE, an investment firm that has previously invested in other Triangle startups, like Raleigh's Finmark and Durham's Kevel. Why it matters: Klearly is a promising startup that is gaining momentum both with investors and customers. It also successfully raised money at...

