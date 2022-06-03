Major, Blossom belong with you

Denny is a boxer mix, about 3 years old, who has had some bad luck and instability in his short life so far. Denny can be a bit anxious and overwhelmed in new environments, although he is definitely improving. His last family reported he did enjoy being outside and would benefit from a home with a secure, fenced yard. When taken for a leash walk, Denny does very well. He historically should be in a home where he will be the only pet with kids 14-plus. He absolutely loves the teenagers who work at Dog Town. Denny is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and up to date on preventatives.

PETS ・ 25 DAYS AGO