Tony Khan Reacts to This Week’s AEW Dynamite Ratings and Thanks Fans

On his most recent AdFreeShows.com podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle provided an update on his recovery from double knee replacement surgery:. ‘It’s a week later and I’m not doing much better. It’s pretty brutal, especially when you have both knees down at the same time. I never went through anything this difficult. I also have a little bit of a back problem, so I can’t use my legs and I can’t use my back, so I’m pretty much useless. It’s pretty crazy. But when I did the surgery, what they found out is they found a screw in my left knee just hanging out in my knee socket. It’s pretty incredible. It must have been from my surgery 10 years ago, the ACL surgery I had on my left knee. The screw popped loose and was just hanging out in my knee socket. It was crazy.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO