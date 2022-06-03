Revive the Drive: More than 10 miles of Corpus Christi's Ocean Drive repaved

The roughly 40,000 motorists who travel Ocean Drive each day will notice a smoother trip on more than 10 miles of the street from Louisiana Avenue to Ennis Joslin Road.

The city celebrated the completion of the $10.7 million project Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting at Swantner Park. The project included the structural mill and overlay of the road, added pavement markings, bike lanes, new signage, sidewalks and driveways. The city also repaved parking lots in five parks and replaced street lights along the strip with LED fixtures.

The city is still working to reconstruct Shoreline Boulevard, which becomes Ocean Drive at Cole Park, from Interstate 37 to Louisiana Avenue. That project is slated to be finished in July, City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

In 2020, the city opted to remove 6 inches of existing pavement, install 4 inches of structural base and overlay with 2 inches for the final roadway surface.

"Corpus Christi is the Gulf Coast capital and Ocean Drive is a cornerstone of Corpus Christi," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "Ocean Drive is the center of our waterfront real estate that highlights the best of our city's architectural styles and the beautiful blue horizon of Corpus Christi Bay."

Ocean Drive last received an overlay in 1974, nearly 50 years ago.

The city broke ground on the project in October 2020 and initially expected it to be completed by August 2021. The project was delayed by Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Prior to the project, Ocean Drive was maintained with only seal coats and spot pavement repairs.

Over the past three years, City Council has approved about $325 million for street reconstruction projects.

"This team we have at City Hall is reviving all of our streets in this city," Zanoni said.

Kathryn Cargo follows business openings and developments while reporting on impacts of the city government’s decisions. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Revive the Drive: More than 10 miles of Corpus Christi's Ocean Drive repaved