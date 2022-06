PRIMARY DAY: Welcome to the primaries. We will be watching races up and down the state throughout the evening and, most likely, into the wee hours of the morning. While there are a bunch of fascinating statewide and congressional campaigns that will give us a clearer picture of how the November general will play out, we’ll be paying particular attention to a handful of local contests that could — or will — be decided right now.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO