Marshfield-area elections: Republicans face primary races to replace Sens. Bernier, Petrowski; no one challenges Rep. Spiros

MARSHFIELD – Voters in most legislative districts for Wood and Marathon counties will face a choice of candidates for state senator and Assembly representative this fall, according to new campaign filings.

This week's deadline for candidates to file for state offices signaled August primary elections in Senate districts 23 and 29, as well as contested races in November in Assembly districts 69, 70 and 87.

The Senate primaries emerged after incumbent Republican state Sens. Kathy Bernier in the 23rd and Jerry Petrowski in the 29th decided not to seek re-election.

Three Republicans will compete in an Aug. 9 primary to replace Bernier in the 23rd Senate District, according to nomination papers filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission . The winner of the primary will also win the seat in November because no Democrat filed to run for the 23rd, a district that stretches from west of Chippewa Falls to Marshfield .

Meanwhile, the winner of a three-way Republican primary to replace Petrowski will face Democrat Robert Look, whose appearance on the ballot is still pending state approval. The 29th District includes eastern Marshfield, Auburndale and much of Marathon County.

Here are the races expected to be on the ballots for voters in Marshfield and surrounding areas. An * indicates a race that will require a primary; (i) denotes incumbent:

23rd Senate District

Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls incumbent, is not seeking re-election

Republicans*: Brian Westrate, Fall Creek; Sandra Scholz, Chippewa Falls; Jesse James, Altoona

29th Senate District

Jerry Petrowski, Stettin incumbent, is not seeking re-election

Republicans: Brent Jacobson, Mosinee; Jon Kaiser, Ladysmith; Cory Tomczyk, Mosinee

Democrat: Robert Look, Rothschild, pending ballot approval

69th Assembly District

Republican: Donna M. Rozar (i), Marshfield

Democrat: Lisa Boero, Marshfield

70th Assembly District

Republican: Nancy VanderMeer (i), Tomah

Democrat: Remberto A. Gomez, Tomah, pending ballot approval

86th Assembly District

Republican: John Spiros (i), Marshfield

87th Assembly District

Republicans: James W. Edming (i), Glen Flora; Michael Bub, Medford, pending ballot approval

Democrat: Elizabeth Riley, Hayward, pending ballot approval

Libertarian: Wade A. Mueller, Athens, pending ballot approval

Independent, Libertarian: Tom Rasmussen, Medford, pending ballot approval

Marathon County Clerk of Courts

Republicans*: Kelly Schremp(i), Benjamin Seidlerand Pam Van Ooyen.

Marathon County Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Scott Parks is not seeking reelection and announced last year he would endorse Chad Billeb, his chief deputy, to replace him.

Republican: Chad Billeb

Wood County Sheriff

Republican: Shawn Becker (i), Wisconsin Rapids

Wood County Clerk of Courts

Incumbent Republican Cindy Joosten is not seeking reelection

Republicans*: Janel Tepp, Wisconsin Rapids; Kimberly Stimac, Wisconsin Rapids

Wood County Coroner

Democrat: David Patton (i), Marshfield

