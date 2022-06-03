ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield-area elections: Republicans face primary races to replace Sens. Bernier, Petrowski; no one challenges Rep. Spiros

By Alan Hovorka, Marshfield News-Herald
Marshfield News Herald
Marshfield News Herald
 4 days ago

MARSHFIELD – Voters in most legislative districts for Wood and Marathon counties will face a choice of candidates for state senator and Assembly representative this fall, according to new campaign filings.

This week's deadline for candidates to file for state offices signaled August primary elections in Senate districts 23 and 29, as well as contested races in November in Assembly districts 69, 70 and 87.

The Senate primaries emerged after incumbent Republican state Sens. Kathy Bernier in the 23rd and Jerry Petrowski in the 29th decided not to seek re-election.

Three Republicans will compete in an Aug. 9 primary to replace Bernier in the 23rd Senate District, according to nomination papers filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission . The winner of the primary will also win the seat in November because no Democrat filed to run for the 23rd, a district that stretches from west of Chippewa Falls to Marshfield .

Meanwhile, the winner of a three-way Republican primary to replace Petrowski will face Democrat Robert Look, whose appearance on the ballot is still pending state approval. The 29th District includes eastern Marshfield, Auburndale and much of Marathon County.

Here are the races expected to be on the ballots for voters in Marshfield and surrounding areas. An * indicates a race that will require a primary; (i) denotes incumbent:

23rd Senate District

Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls incumbent, is not seeking re-election

Republicans*: Brian Westrate, Fall Creek; Sandra Scholz, Chippewa Falls; Jesse James, Altoona

29th Senate District

Jerry Petrowski, Stettin incumbent, is not seeking re-election

Republicans: Brent Jacobson, Mosinee; Jon Kaiser, Ladysmith; Cory Tomczyk, Mosinee

Democrat: Robert Look, Rothschild, pending ballot approval

69th Assembly District

Republican: Donna M. Rozar (i), Marshfield

Democrat: Lisa Boero, Marshfield

70th Assembly District

Republican: Nancy VanderMeer (i), Tomah

Democrat: Remberto A. Gomez, Tomah, pending ballot approval

86th Assembly District

Republican: John Spiros (i), Marshfield

87th Assembly District

Republicans: James W. Edming (i), Glen Flora; Michael Bub, Medford, pending ballot approval

Democrat: Elizabeth Riley, Hayward, pending ballot approval

Libertarian: Wade A. Mueller, Athens, pending ballot approval

Independent, Libertarian: Tom Rasmussen, Medford, pending ballot approval

Marathon County Clerk of Courts

Republicans*: Kelly Schremp(i), Benjamin Seidlerand Pam Van Ooyen.

Marathon County Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Scott Parks is not seeking reelection and announced last year he would endorse Chad Billeb, his chief deputy, to replace him.

Republican: Chad Billeb

Wood County Sheriff

Republican: Shawn Becker (i), Wisconsin Rapids

Wood County Clerk of Courts

Incumbent Republican Cindy Joosten is not seeking reelection

Republicans*: Janel Tepp, Wisconsin Rapids; Kimberly Stimac, Wisconsin Rapids

Wood County Coroner

Democrat: David Patton (i), Marshfield

Contact reporter Alan Hovorka at 715-345-2252 or ahovorka@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ajhovorka .

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Marshfield-area elections: Republicans face primary races to replace Sens. Bernier, Petrowski; no one challenges Rep. Spiros

Comments / 0

Related
spmetrowire.com

DNR honors Point man with ‘Ethical Hunter’ award

A Stevens Point man has been honored as an ethical hunter after helping out a stranger during last year’s gun season. Mark Moersch, Jr., 29, received the 2021 Department of Natural Resources Ethical Hunter Award in may. It’s the 25th year that the department has sponsored the award.
STEVENS POINT, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Details emerge on tiny-house project; county may fund private-plane hangars; district eyes suspension alternative

Welcome to the June 6 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 22nd issue of 2022. The Oshkosh Kids Foundation is scheduled to request formal approval from the Plan Commission Tuesday for the construction of a “tiny home village” to provide shelter for homeless individuals and families.
OSHKOSH, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Wildlife Officials Looking for a Black Bear in Wausau

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
spectrumnews1.com

Micro dairy milks uncommon cow in Wisconsin

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
FREEDOM, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wood County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Ladysmith, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Marathon County, WI
Elections
County
Marathon County, WI
Marshfield, WI
Government
Marshfield, WI
Elections
City
Marshfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Auburndale, WI
City
Tomah, WI
City
Medford, WI
Wood County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marathon County, WI
Government
wearegreenbay.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Howard, announces new address

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A New Jersey-based sandwich chain is adding another location in northeast Wisconsin. Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced on its website it will have a new store in Howard on 2485 Lineville Road. Officials did not give an exact date for the store opening but...
HOWARD, WI
wausautimes.com

SC Swiderski to hold groundbreaking ceremony, anniversary celebration

ROTHSCHILD — SC Swiderski LLC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on June 7 to celebrate a pair of major milestones for the company. The event will mark the start of the SCS Rothschild project and honor the company’s 30th anniversary and will be held at 10101 Calumet Street in Rothschild, behind the Cedar Creek Mall.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Spiros
97ZOK

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
EAU CLAIRE, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Rogers Cinema: A step into the future

In 1985, the Rogers Cinema properties were leased to Excellence Theaters of Chicago. While Paul Rogers left the business for a short time, he didn’t stay away long. Two years later, the company took the Wisconsin Rapids theater back and later got involved with theaters in Janesville and Marquette, MI. The Marquette leases were then traded for Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
whby.com

Gas prices rise significantly in Northeast Wisconsin

Gas prices rise significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey by GasBuddy shows the average in Appleton at $4.56 per gallon. That’s an increase of 35 cents from last week. The average in Green Bay rose 41 cents to $4.78 per gallon. That’s 70 cents more than the average...
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Primary#Election Federal#Assembly#Democrat
wearegreenbay.com

Cheeseheads unite: the Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival begins in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Hardly anything is more synonymous with Wisconsin than cheese. So what better time for a cheese festival than during National Dairy Month. In June, the first weekend brings Little Chute’s 34th annual Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival. The festival will be held right along the Fox River at Doyle Park in Little Chute, from June 3-5.
whby.com

2 found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of man and a woman at a multi-family home in the 600 block of 3rd Street. Officers were call to that location at 8:49 p.m. Monday, where the bodies were discovered. The police department is releasing few other details in...
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

College student created a Wisconsin themed clothing brand

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire sophomore started his own business. Ethan Van Grunsven created Sconny Company, marketed towards Wisconsinites. Last August, Van Grusven thought about how Wisconsin didn’t have its own clothing brand outside of sports teams. So he took matters into his own hands.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-41 in Fond du Lac Co.

FOND DU LAC, CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared, nearly an hour and a half earlier than estimated. It said the left lane of traffic is operational but does not comment about the northbound median. Original: NOW: Traffic impacted on I-41 at County OO in...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash

Auburndale, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a 2-vehicle crash in Auburndale. The crash happened at the intersection of County Trunk Highway M and CTH Y in Wood County on Sunday at 1:41 p.m. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Small Town Wisconsin’ Film hits theaters this Friday

(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday. The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene. See the trailer for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Marshfield News Herald

Marshfield News Herald

216
Followers
79
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Marshfield area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at marshfieldnewsherald.com

 http://marshfieldnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy