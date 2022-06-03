OPINION: For new grads, financial literacy is vital for pocketbook ‑ and their health

Thousands of Texas high school and college students are about to graduate into challenging economic times, with inflation mired at historic levels and interest rates on the rise.

For these new graduates, it's clear that knowing how to manage a paycheck, balance a budget, and save for unexpected crises will help their long-term fiscal health. What's less obvious is that having that same financial literacy will also contribute to their physical and behavioral health.

As we prepare to welcome the Class of 2022 into Texas' workforce, it's essential to recognize the critical role that educators, employers, and policymakers can play in providing them with the financial skills that will help them lead healthier lives for years to come.

Skeptical about the connection between financial literacy and good health? Think of it this way: public discussion about health care often focuses on the fact that many families are just "one paycheck away" from a crisis. Losing a month's income could mean losing health insurance, choosing between medicine and bus fare, or relying on the emergency room instead of a family doctor for preventive care.

Nearly one in five Americans are unable to pay for medical care up front, according to the US Census Bureau . And here in Texas, 48 percent of residents have not set aside money to cover three months of expenses in case of sickness, job loss, economic downturn, or other emergencies— ranking the state 37th in the nation, according to research cited by the Federal Reserve in Dallas .

But the connection between financial and physical wellbeing runs much deeper. A study from Northwestern University found that high debt correlated with poor physical and mental health and high blood pressure in young adults .

This level of financial instability presents a tremendous, long-term economic and health challenge that cannot be overcome immediately. But financial literacy can help new graduates and employees begin that journey.

The President's Advisory Council on Financial Literacy defines it as "the ability to use knowledge and skills to manage financial resources effectively for a lifetime of financial wellbeing." In its initial report a decade ago, the council urged schools to provide financial education to students and employers to offer it in the workplace.

Today, as we deal with rising prices for gas, groceries, and just about everything else, it's as important as ever for those educators, employers, and community leaders to create more access to this knowledge, whether through tabling at public events, individualized seminars for families, or courses in public schools.

Here in Texas, our two organizations — Texas A&M University-San Antonio and Amerigroup Texas — are partnering to support the University's Mays Center for Experiential Learning and Community Engagement's Financial Literacy program .

The program seeks to equip college students, community members, and their families with learning opportunities related to credit management, savings, and investing. Over the past three years, it has reached more than 1,000 students, either through events or in class, on such issues as inflation, interest rates, credit, borrowing, and investment. It has also provided financial coaching appointments to dozens of Texas residents.

A crucial part of financial literacy is also understanding how to pay for college — so that tomorrow's graduates aren't saddled with crushing debt when they enter the workforce. That's why we are collaborating with GEAR UP, a federal fund that helps low-income school districts prepare students and their families for the costs of attending college.

Research has repeatedly shown that higher education increases overall health since graduates generally lead healthier lifestyles, earn higher salaries, and have better work conditions.

So let's mobilize as a community to make sure our newest graduates can use their new earning power wisely and manage their finances effectively. It's not just good for their pocketbooks — it's good for their health.

Greg Thompson is President and CEO of Amerigroup Texas. Brance Arnold is Senior Communications Manager at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: OPINION: For new grads, financial literacy is vital for pocketbook ‑ and their health