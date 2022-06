A troubled baby formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., reopened over the weekend. That's good news, but formula is still hard to come by in some parts of the country. And analysts say it could be weeks before supplies are back to normal and anxious parents can relax. In Sturgis, the Abbott plant was shuttered for the last three months over suspected contamination. Formula makers have been scrambling to make up for the missing supply.

STURGIS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO