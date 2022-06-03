OSHKOSH – Many people would think it's good news to see a lot more dogs.

But the Oshkosh Area Humane Society has had a 33% increase in the number of strays in the first quarter of the year. With fewer finding their way back to their owners, the increase in animals is causing stress on the staff and filling up the kennels.

"It’s an unprecedented situation," executive director Jessica Miller said Tuesday.

Miller said typically when a stray dog comes in, their pictures are posted to the society's Facebook page, with owners typically contacting the shelter in a day. On average, 80% of stray dogs are returned to their owners. That percentage has dropped to 63% in the past several months.

That means staff is scrambling to find foster homes for some pups.

"There is more stress on the staff," Miller said.

Miller also said the shelter has seen more "pandemic pups" — dogs that were adopted during the pandemic. Because their socialization opportunities were limited, they're less socialized and have more behavioral issues, making stays longer.

The new arrivals aren't just limited to dogs. More kittens are arriving to the shelter, and Miller said the litters are bigger this year than normal. That makes it tougher on staff because kittens require around-the-clock care.

She also said more animals are coming in because of evictions. In a typical year, the humane society takes in six animals from evictions. Since the start of 2022, the shelter has taken in 10.

Miller said if you're looking to help the shelter and its animals, you can consider fostering, especially for dogs, donating money or donating items on an online wish list. More information is available at www.oahs.org .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: An increase in stray dogs coming to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society's shelter has created 'unprecedented' situation