Bon voyage, safe travels and hasta luego

With summer approaching, perhaps you have a trip planned. While I plan to stay on the ranch, I have traveled my fair share around this incredibly beautiful world and want to offer some tips to prevent jet lag as well a few packing suggestions. It is easy to become stressed before traveling but try to start your trip as rested as possible. The Mayo Clinic says starting a trip sleep deprived makes jet lag worse.

For the international flights.

Dress in layers, stretchy loose-fitting clothes that will allow you to sleep comfortably. I prefer a roomy pair of cargo pants. The pockets allow me to keep a few flight essentials like lip balm, mints, tissue and ear pods in my pockets.

Get on the time zone you are flying to start helping you adjust.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. It’s a good idea to start making sure you consume enough water beginning three days before you leave.

Abstain from alcohol and caffeine on the flight. Both dehydrate you, and there is nothing nastier than a hangover from an international flight.

Get up and move during the flight every few hours, doing a short walk if possible. I also like to do some seated stretches, twists, pump my quads, ankle circle, flex my feet in both directions. Compression socks are also a good idea.

Sleep on the plane. There are all sorts of over-the-counter sleep aids, melatonin being the most natural choice though there might be side effects. It is important to sleep on a long flight, so prepare yourself accordingly.

I have friends and a brother who swear by business class. If you can afford it, why not buy the best ticket available in order to be really comfortable on long flights?

Take some kind of a scarf to help keep you warm. I always travel with a peshtemal towel from the Turkish Towel Company. They are beautifully versatile especially when travelling as they roll up into almost nothing. I've used mine on planes rolled up for a little neck pillow and as a light blanket to keep the draft off. They also work as a bath towel, beach towel and impromptu picnic blanket. They dry incredible fast.

Have an essential toiletry bag to take to the bathroom before landing. Mine includes a toothbrush and paste, astringent to wash my face, nasal spray, earrings, lipstick, and face powder. Some people like an entire outfit to put on before getting off a flight, but I can’t stand to spend time in a cramped claustrophobic airplane bathroom trying to change clothes. While I do like to look and feel fresh for a day of sight seeing after a long flight, I always have an easily accessible “go-to outfit” to put on. Depending on where you are flying, sometimes changing is one of those fun layover activities before your next flight.

Most importantly, do not go to sleep when you get to your destination if you arrive during the day. It’s important to adjust to a time zone as quickly as possible. Once I went to the Eiffel Tower soon after getting off an international flight. It was a memorable morning as we enjoyed coffee at one of the almost-empty Eiffel Tower restaurants, and it turned out to be one of the highlights of the trip.

As for packing, pack light. I prefer to travel with just a carry-on suitcase and knapsack.

Leave plenty of room for souvenirs and local clothes purchases. Laundry services are available around the world.

One last tip when it comes to money. I really dislike spending time trying to change money or getting a bad exchange rate at the airport. Wells Fargo and other big banks make it easy to order foreign currency online and pick it up at a local branch. I once picked up an order of rupees at a Wells Fargo bank in the middle of nowhere and while they did have trouble counting it at the local bank, when I arrived in Delhi at 3 a.m. I was thankful to have a little local cash in my pocket for the driver.

Most of all, remember on your travels to keep an open mind, a positive attitude, smile and be willing to laugh in stressful situations.

Feel free to share your thoughts with me: ashton@ashtoncannon.com.

Ashton Graham is an educator, book publisher, photographer, cowgirl and yoga teacher. She is currently studying to become a yoga therapist and lives on a ranch in West Texas. Visit www.ashtoncannon.com to learn more.