Bon voyage, safe travels and hasta luego
With summer approaching, perhaps you have a trip planned. While I plan to stay on the ranch, I have traveled my fair share around this incredibly beautiful world and want to offer some tips to prevent jet lag as well a few packing suggestions. It is easy to become stressed before traveling but try to start your trip as rested as possible. The Mayo Clinic says starting a trip sleep deprived makes jet lag worse.
For the international flights.
- Dress in layers, stretchy loose-fitting clothes that will allow you to sleep comfortably. I prefer a roomy pair of cargo pants. The pockets allow me to keep a few flight essentials like lip balm, mints, tissue and ear pods in my pockets.
- Get on the time zone you are flying to start helping you adjust.
- Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. It’s a good idea to start making sure you consume enough water beginning three days before you leave.
- Abstain from alcohol and caffeine on the flight. Both dehydrate you, and there is nothing nastier than a hangover from an international flight.
- Get up and move during the flight every few hours, doing a short walk if possible. I also like to do some seated stretches, twists, pump my quads, ankle circle, flex my feet in both directions. Compression socks are also a good idea.
- Sleep on the plane. There are all sorts of over-the-counter sleep aids, melatonin being the most natural choice though there might be side effects. It is important to sleep on a long flight, so prepare yourself accordingly.
- I have friends and a brother who swear by business class. If you can afford it, why not buy the best ticket available in order to be really comfortable on long flights?
- Take some kind of a scarf to help keep you warm. I always travel with a peshtemal towel from the Turkish Towel Company. They are beautifully versatile especially when travelling as they roll up into almost nothing. I've used mine on planes rolled up for a little neck pillow and as a light blanket to keep the draft off. They also work as a bath towel, beach towel and impromptu picnic blanket. They dry incredible fast.
- Have an essential toiletry bag to take to the bathroom before landing. Mine includes a toothbrush and paste, astringent to wash my face, nasal spray, earrings, lipstick, and face powder. Some people like an entire outfit to put on before getting off a flight, but I can’t stand to spend time in a cramped claustrophobic airplane bathroom trying to change clothes. While I do like to look and feel fresh for a day of sight seeing after a long flight, I always have an easily accessible “go-to outfit” to put on. Depending on where you are flying, sometimes changing is one of those fun layover activities before your next flight.
- Most importantly, do not go to sleep when you get to your destination if you arrive during the day. It’s important to adjust to a time zone as quickly as possible. Once I went to the Eiffel Tower soon after getting off an international flight. It was a memorable morning as we enjoyed coffee at one of the almost-empty Eiffel Tower restaurants, and it turned out to be one of the highlights of the trip.
As for packing, pack light. I prefer to travel with just a carry-on suitcase and knapsack.
Leave plenty of room for souvenirs and local clothes purchases. Laundry services are available around the world.
One last tip when it comes to money. I really dislike spending time trying to change money or getting a bad exchange rate at the airport. Wells Fargo and other big banks make it easy to order foreign currency online and pick it up at a local branch. I once picked up an order of rupees at a Wells Fargo bank in the middle of nowhere and while they did have trouble counting it at the local bank, when I arrived in Delhi at 3 a.m. I was thankful to have a little local cash in my pocket for the driver.
Most of all, remember on your travels to keep an open mind, a positive attitude, smile and be willing to laugh in stressful situations.
Feel free to share your thoughts with me: ashton@ashtoncannon.com.
Ashton Graham is an educator, book publisher, photographer, cowgirl and yoga teacher. She is currently studying to become a yoga therapist and lives on a ranch in West Texas. Visit www.ashtoncannon.com to learn more.
