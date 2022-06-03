ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

LSU baseball vs. Kennesaw State in the Hattiesburg Regional: Live score updates

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFavU_0fzHFUIp00

LSU baseball begins its NCAA Tournament run against Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg for the Hattiesburg Regional on Friday (6 p.m., ESPN+).

LSU (38-20), the No. 2 seed, enters the regional after suffering back-to-back losses in the SEC Tournament against top-ranked Tennessee and Kentucky, losing 5-2 and 7-2, respectively. The Tigers finished the tournament at 1-2, winning their first game over Kentucky, 11-6.

Kennesaw State (35-26), the No. 3 seed, won the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament this past weekend. The Owls defeated Liberty 10-6 in the championship game. They also finished in fourth place in the ASUN regular-season standings.

Joining Kennesaw State and LSU in the regional are Southern Mississippi, the host, and Army. The Owls are the top seed in the regional and the No. 11 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, while the Black Knights — the No. 4 seed — qualified for the tournament after defeating Bucknell in the Patriot League Championship Series, two games to one.

HOW TO WATCH LSU VS. KENNESAW STATE: How to watch LSU vs. Kennesaw State baseball on live stream in NCAA Hattiesburg Regional

LSU BASEBALL REGIONAL PREDICTION: Will LSU baseball win its NCAA Tournament regional? Here's our prediction

DYLAN CREWS TAG: LSU baseball's Dylan Crews beats tag at home, leading to Kentucky coach's ejection in SEC Tournament

Live score updates

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU baseball vs. Kennesaw State in the Hattiesburg Regional: Live score updates

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Kennesaw, GA
State
Tennessee State
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Kennesaw, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennesaw State#Lsu#Atlantic Sun Conference#College Baseball#Lsu Baseball#Espn#Tigers#Asun#The Ncaa Tournament#The Black Knights#Bucknell#Sec Tournament Live#The Daily Advertis
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy