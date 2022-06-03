ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready to rock Lafayette? Things to know before Downtown Rising 2022

By WaTeasa Freeman, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Another great weekend of live music is happening in Lafayette. Downtown Rising returns to Parc International Saturday. With more than ten artists and DJs in the lineup it's sure to be a great time in downtown Lafayette.

"The timing of this event to celebrate the momentum we are experiencing in Downtown Lafayette could not be more perfect," says Anita Begnaud CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. "There is so much more to see and do downtown than the last time we were able to gather for Downtown Rising. We hope this amazing lineup of musical artists draws people from across the Acadiana area to our downtown to get a good glimpse of the exciting things happening in the heart of our city right now."

From admission to buying drinks and everything in between, here are 3 things to know before heading to Downtown Rising.

Pride month: Mr. Pride Acadiana hopes to inspire others to 'be free and proud of themselves'

Tickets

Early riser tickets are now on sale. General admission tickets are $25, front row tickets are $50 and VIP tent seating is $100. Front row tickets allow access to both general admission and the front row. VIP seating includes covered area, snacks, soft drinks, beer and wine with cash bar available for cocktails. Tickets can be purchased at socialentertainment.net . A limited amount of tickets will be sold at the gate.

Food finds: Try Voodoo fries, etouffee sliders with crawfish, bourbon balls from Acadiana food truck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Qn8D_0fzHFSXN00

Artists

The headliner for the concert is the California rock band Cold War Kids. These rock veterans are bringing almost 20 years of experience and nine albums to the Parc International stage. Other performers include Andy Frasco & The U.N. who specialize in a blues based rock sound. Local artists Julian Primeaux, Clay Cromier and The Debtors will also grace the stage. Gates open at 1 p.m. and the first performance will begin at 2:45 p.m. with DJs keeping the crowds going before and after sets.

Parking and streets closed

Finding good parking downtown can be difficult so early arrival is suggested. Street closures will begin around 12:30 p.m. and will remain closed throughout the concert. The following streets will be closed: Garfield Street 200-300 block from Jefferson to Lee Ave.; Polk Street 100 block from Garfield to E Congress and Taylor Street 300 block from Garfield to E Congress. Lawn chairs are not permitted at the event

Payment

Contactless payment wristbands will be the primary mode of payment for the concert. If you attended Festival International the system is the same. Free payment bracelets are available and can be reloaded any time using the payment kiosks. Merchandise and food vendors will accept the bracelets for all purchases. ATMs are available on location as well.

C onnect with WaTeasa Freeman by email wfreeman@theadvertiser.com, Twitter @wateasaf TikTok @theadvertisereats

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Ready to rock Lafayette? Things to know before Downtown Rising 2022

