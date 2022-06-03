ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Service of Thanksgiving for Queen’s Jubilee

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBoQC_0fzHFPtC00

Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles attending Queen Elizabeth II’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday.

The ceremony is just one of several events happening this weekend as part of Her Majesty’s ongoing Platinum Jubilee, which kicked off Thursday afternoon.

Middleton, 40, dressed to impress in a pastel yellow dress while William, 39, looked dapper in conservative grey suit displaying his service medals.

The Service of Thanksgiving recognizes the Queen’s position as a spiritual leader and head of the Church of England.

Unfortunately, the Queen herself was absent after feeling “discomfort” during Thursday’s Jubilee festivities.

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort,” a spokesperson for the royal family said in a statement on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XysPo_0fzHFPtC00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked dapper during the ceremony.
Reuters

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded not to attend.”

The statement concluded, “The Queen is looking forward to participating in [Thursday night’s] Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion.”

Both Prince Andrew and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby – who was scheduled to speak – were also forced to skip the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Comments / 2

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Louis gives mum Kate Middleton a kiss in sweet Jubilee moment

Prince Louis was captured sharing a tender moment with his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday. The young royal was snapped showering Kate with kisses and cuddles while sitting on her lap to watch the epic carnival procession. WATCH: Prince Louis having fun with...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke of Cambridge Allegedly Disliked Meghan Markle’s Political Views? Future King Reportedly Argued With Prince Harry Over His Concerns About The Duchess

Prince William and Meghan Markle never had the opportunity to be close to each other. After all, the Duke of Cambridge already had some reservations about the Duchess of Sussex even before her wedding to Prince Harry. In fact, Prince William never shied away from telling his younger brother how...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
St Paul
Person
Justin Welby
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Still Wants To Be A Senior Working Royal? Duke, Duchess Of Sussex Reportedly Struggling As ‘Celebrities’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a difficult decision two years ago to stop working as senior royals amid a barrage of criticisms that they have been receiving. But over 600 days later, there are claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are struggling with their celebrity life. That’s why they might be keen on returning to the royal fold.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Prince George May Never Be King, Monarchy Could Allegedly Be Abolished After Prince Charles, Duke Of Cambridge

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already informed their eldest son, Prince George, about his future role in the monarchy. However, some believed that he might not see that day coming because the future of the British monarchy is uncertain. Kate Middleton And Prince William's Son Prince George And His...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Princess Beatrice's Father 'Canceled' Forever After Being Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Scandal? Duke Reportedly Using Queen Elizabeth To Return To Limelight

Prince Andrew has become a favorite subject of criticism since Virginia Giuffre accused him of s*xual assault and intentional infliction. In court documents, the alleged victim claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking and abuse from the age of 16. Virginia Giuffre said Prince Andrew s*xually...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#The Church Of England#Birthday Parade#Reuters
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Reportedly Wants To Reconcile With Prince Harry But Fears Brother, Meghan Markle Will 'Pull A Stunt' And Steal Queen Elizabeth's Limelight At Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Prince William is allegedly considering ending the rift between him and his younger brother, Prince Harry. However, the Duke of Cambridge is worried that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might pull a stunt during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. Prince William Allegedly Wants To End Rift With Brother Prince...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Allegedly Appeared Upset, Moody During 3 Important Events Involving Prince William, Pippa Middleton, Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is the epitome of class and grace. Throughout the years that she has been seen in public, it has been very rare for royal fans to see her without a smile on her face. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely shows negative emotions, but a body language expert revisited three key instances wherein Middleton seemed upset or moody.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks. The Duchess of Cambridge may...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
People

Prince Charles Shows Off His Moves on the Dance Floor at a Pre-Platinum Jubilee Tea Party

Prince Charles is getting a head start on the Platinum Jubilee party!. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, surprised guests at a tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation at Highgrove on Tuesday. The gathering, just ahead of the four days of events marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was held as a way combat loneliness, with the local community getting together to enjoy live music, finger sandwiches and Highgrove prosecco.
THEATER & DANCE
People

Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Inside Princess Charlotte's incredible royal gift bag from Jubilee concert

Princess Charlotte celebrated the Queen's epic Jubilee concert in style on Saturday, after being captured holding an incredible gift bag - and you won't believe what was inside. The seven-year-old could be seen holding a lavish purple bag which was complete with a special jubilee water bottle. WATCH: Prince William...
WORLD
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Princess Charlotte stops Prince Louis from waving at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Princess Charlotte’s on duty as a big sister. While Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids made their carriage debut at the Trooping the Colour parade Thursday, Charlotte adorably stopped her younger brother, Prince Louis, from waving when he wouldn’t stop after she had decided to give her wrist a break. Despite placing his hand on his lap, a determined Louis started waving again while Charlotte and Prince George took a load off. Get the latest updates on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with The Post’s live coverage Noticeably, all three kids complemented each other in blue ensembles. Although it is the first time George, 8, Charlotte,...
Page Six

Page Six

113K+
Followers
13K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy