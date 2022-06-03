Christalynne Sepulveda steps up in key moments for Americas softball team

The Americas softball team was already an elite team with high postseason hopes when junior middle infielder Christalynne Sepulveda joined the team late in the season.

Sepulveda, who transferred from Eastlake, became eligible in the final regular season game against Eastwood and has been a regular in the starting lineup through the playoffs. Americas plays San Antonio O'Connor at 4 p.m. CST Friday in Austin in the first of two semifinals in the Class 6A State Softball Tournament.

Sepulveda's presence has been felt in many ways. She's been an elite middle infield defender, playing either shortstop or second base, and she's been clutch at the plate.

"To be a part of this team has been special," Sepulveda said. "My teammates have been amazing to me and been supportive of me. They have helped make me a better player and pushed me to be even better."

Sepulveda spent most of the spring season practicing with the team and waiting for her chance to contribute in a game.

"Every day I came to practice to get better and work on things. I supported the team and tried to be a great teammate to them," Sepulveda said.

Trailblazers coach Roxanne Luna said Sepulveda has been a great teammate and productive member of the team.

"Christalynne comes to work hard every day, she's helpful to others and she's been a great addition to our program," Luna said. "Like the rest of our team, she's very determined and focused. She wants to be the best she can be and she's proven that she can play at a high level."

Against South Grand Prairie in the regional semifinals, Sepulveda hit a game-winning two-run homer in Game 2 to give Americas the series win and against Flower Mound Marcus in the third and deciding game, she hit a home run to give Americas the early lead on the way to a 4-1 victory.

"Throughout the playoffs, I'm doing what I can do to help the team," Sepulveda said. "I've just been trying to stay selective at the plate."

Sepulveda said her confidence has helped her develop into the strong player that she is today.

"Through the years, my confidence has risen," she said. "Every day I work to be as good as I can. That's the way it is with this team, we have a competitive team that's made us special. We stay calm in pressure situations, we never quit and always give our best effort."

Sepulveda has already verbally committed to UTEP, where she will enroll in the Fall of 2023.

"I really enjoyed UTEP when I went to the school there and I'm excited about the program and about being a part of it," Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda credits her dad, Chris, with helping her development as a player.

"My dad has been there for me, he's helped me in so many ways and pushed me hard," Sepulveda said. "I love softball and he's helped me develop so much in terms of my skill level. I'll always appreciate that."

But for now, the most important thing on Sepulveda's mind is helping the team win a state title. If the Trailblazers win on Friday, they'll play Deer Park or Mansfield Lake Ridge on Saturday night for the state title.

"We're excited for the next step and ready for the challenge," Sepulveda said. "We can't wait for Friday's game, it's a special moment for our program. We know we have to step up and play at a high level. We'll give it our best effort."

Class 6A state softball semifinals

Who: Americas (35-6) vs. San Antonio O'Connor (30-1)

When: 4 p.m. CST Friday

Where: Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Of note: Americas/O'Connor winner plays Deer Park or Mansfield Lake Ridge for state championship at 7 p.m. CST Friday. O'Connor is the home team against Americas on Friday.

Americas softball team

Record: 35-6

Note: Won share of District 1-6A title, defeated Abilene High, Keller, Midland High, South Grand Prairie and Flower Mound Marcus in playoffs

Roster

* Brianna Garcia

* Mia Alvarado

* Suri Flores

* Jaqueline Hernandez

* Trinity Munoz

* Analisse Zubia

* Kennedy Williams

* Micaela Aguilar

* Adlai Alvidrez

* Sabrina Carrillo

* Mia Perez

* Jasmine Olivas

* Sydney Saenz

* Christalynne Sepulveda

* Juliet Vigil

* Annika Ruiz

