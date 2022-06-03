UNC baseball vs. Hofstra in Chapel Hill Regional of NCAA Tournament: Live score updates

UPDATE: UNC baseball pounds Hofstra with five homers to open NCAA Tournament regional

CHAPEL HILL — From the first meeting in the fall, months before the games begin, coach Scott Forbes says the North Carolina baseball team’s stated goal every season is to reach the College World Series and win the national championship.

“Then we don’t talk about it anymore,” Forbes said this week. “We say, ‘OK, we’ve got to go to work to make that happen,’ because it doesn’t do any good just to talk about something. You have to go do it.”

The Tar Heels (38-19) embark on that hopeful journey against Hofstra (30-21) in an NCAA Tournament opener Friday afternoon. Game time is 2 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium, site of the Chapel Hill Regional, which includes Georgia (35-21) and VCU (40-18) . Both games can be streamed with an ESPN+ subscription .

UNC is the No. 10 overall seed in the 64-team NCAA field. North Carolina is expected to start right-handed pitcher Max Carlson for his third straight assignment on four days of rest. Carlson is coming off victories against Clemson in the ACC Tournament opener and NC State in the ACC Tournament final , as the Tar Heels went 4-0 on the way to claiming the title.

North Carolina has won seven games in a row and 15 of its past 17, and the late-season surge rewarded the Tar Heels with a regional.

Hofstra, coached by former big leaguer Frank Catalanotto, is making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in baseball. The Pride, winners of nine straight games, won all four games in the CAA Tournament by one run to capture the title.

