Buffalo, MN

Gregory Ulrich convicted on all charges for Allina clinic shooting

By Brian Lambert
MinnPost
MinnPost
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At MPR, Matt Sepic says, “A jury in Wright County Thursday took about six hours to convict Gregory Ulrich on all charges in a mass shooting last year at an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Jurors found the 68-year-old guilty of 11 counts in all, including first-degree murder in the...

www.minnpost.com

MinnPost

Trial of two former Minneapolis police officers Thao, Kueng pushed to January

Says Paul Walsh in the Star Tribune, “The state trial of two fired Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd two years ago has been delayed from next week until January. With the additional seven months — by then 2 ½ years after Floyd’s murder — the trial will now come after Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are sentenced for federal civil rights convictions stemming from the Black man’s death under the knee of co-defendant Derek Chauvin in May 2020. The delay also gives the officers more time to consider pleading guilty to the state charges, as fellow fired officer Thomas Lane did last month.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Job vacancies in Minnesota soar to another record high

Kavita Kumar at the Star Tribune is reporting Minnesota had about 214,000 job openings in the fourth quarter, surpassing the previous record of 205,000 in the second quarter of 2021, according to a biannual survey released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Job vacancies were also up 68% compared to fourth quarter of 2020.
MinnPost

Minnesota sees largest hike in gas prices in nearly a decade

From FOX 9: “Prices at the pump in Minnesota saw the largest hike in nearly a decade this week as gas prices continue to push above record highs. The average gas price increased 35 cents since week-to-week, one of the highest increases in the country. The average cost for regular gas in Minnesota is now $4.58 per gallon. Compared to just a month ago, that is a 66-cent increase. The last time Minnesota saw a single-week increase greater than 35 cents was in May of 2013 when prices jumped an average of 44 cents in a week. May 2013 was the last time Minnesota saw gas prices above $4.22.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Billionaire Ken Evenstad’s family battles over the sale of Upsher-Smith

Evan Ramstad at the Star Tribune has the story of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, a family-owned generic drug company whose sale has ripped that family apart: “The family decided in 2016 to put Upsher-Smith up for sale. A year after the first and biggest transaction in that process took place, [daughter] Serene filed suit against the rest of the family alleging they were trying to freeze her out. The case reached a climax last week, when lawyers made their closing arguments before a Hennepin County District Court judge who will decide whether Ken, Grace and Mark cheated Serene out of tens of millions of dollars.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota gas prices jump to record high $4.50 a gallon

Tim Harlow at the Star Tribune reporting on gas prices continuing to rise across Minnesota, jumping 11 cents overnight to an average of $4.50 a gallon, according to AAA. That is up from Thursday when the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $4.39 and $4.23 from a week ago, according to the motoring club’s survey of filling stations.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

What we know about Mayor Jacob Frey’s plans to restructure Minneapolis government under the city’s new ‘strong mayor’ system

Minneapolis may have officially made the switch to a “strong mayor system” last fall — but the city isn’t done changing its government structure. Seven months after Minneapolis voters approved a ballot measure shifting the city to a “strong mayor” system, and six months after the change went into effect, Mayor Jacob Frey is working out further plans that he says will make it easier for the mayor to function as the city’s CEO and use the executive powers granted to the mayor’s office by voters.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Another member of far-right ‘Boogaloo Bois’ sentenced on terrorism charges

At MPR, Matt Sepic reports, “A federal judge in Minneapolis on Wednesday sentenced another member of a far-right extremist group to prison on terrorism charges. Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 24, of Hampstead, N.C. got on the FBI’s radar after he and Michael Robert Solomon, 32, of New Brighton, Minn. showed up with guns at protests in Minneapolis two years ago that followed the police murder of George Floyd. Teeter and Solomon were part of the Boogaloo Bois, a loose-knit organization that hopes to foment civil war in the U.S. The men each pleaded guilty to supporting a foreign terrorist organization after trying to sell weapons to a member of Hamas who turned out to be an FBI informant. U.S. District Judge Michael Davis sentenced Teeter to four years in prison. ”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota students rally to protest gun violence

The Star Tribune’s Eder Campuzano writes: “Hundreds of teens flocked to downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday demanding elected officials, from school board members to state legislators, adopt a series of measures to curb gun violence in the wake of last week’s horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. … Students left school at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and trickled into Gold Medal Park for the next half-hour. A group of speakers convened by teen advocacy group MN Teen Activists took turns detailing their demands of elected officials. … Tuesday’s walkout echoes similar protests held after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Youth activists across the country gathered in major cities and state capitols to demand gun control legislation weeks after that shooting.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Stanek, Hepola drop out of race for Minnesota governor

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has scrapped his bid for the GOP nomination for governor, while state lawmaker Jeremy Munson is still set to challenge in the 1st District despite failing to get the GOP endorsement. On Tuesday, Stanek said he decided he will not challenge the endorsed GOP candidate, Dr. Scott Jensen, in the August primary.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Why a city investment in Open Streets would be a bargain for Minneapolis

I imagine that for people in Minneapolis living near one of the city’s commercial streets, the annual Open Streets event might come as a surprise. Maybe they’ve spotted signs around the neighborhood telling them to move their car, and maybe they didn’t. Then, one weekend day, barricades appear at all the intersections. Like magic, the cars are removed from major streets like Lyndale, Broadway or Franklin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

The new Frontline-Star Tribune documentary offers a powerful, sobering look at George Floyd’s murder

Last week offered the second anniversary of the killing of George Floyd by officers of the Minneapolis Police Department. Tonight, in a joint project with the Star Tribune, the PBS program “Frontline” will air a powerful documentary on the case, “Police on Trial,” featuring many of the Strib reporters who worked on the story on camera explaining their reporting of the story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Bikes are the answer to halting climate change

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called the August 2021 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report “code red for humanity.” CNN said, “There’s now a 50-50 chance that the world will surpass a critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming in the next five years. The report says that surpassing the limit is likely to be temporary — temperatures could come back down again — but science shows that even a temporary overshoot could bring irreversible changes to the planet.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Lawsuits against Derek Chauvin allege misconduct and excessive force in 2017

Dana Thiede at KARE-11 is reporting a pair of lawsuits have been filed against former MPD police officer Derek Chauvin, a number of his fellow officers and the city of Minneapolis involving alleged incidents of misconduct and excessive force dating back to 2017. The lawsuits were filed Tuesday on behalf of John Pope and Zoya Code in connection with a pair of incidents that took place three years before the death of George Floyd under Chauvin’s knee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota to be among first states to offer ‘test-to-treat’ sites for COVID

Emma Nelson writes: “Minnesota will be among the first states in the country to host federally supported sites where COVID-19 patients can access both tests and treatment. The White House announced Thursday that it will send clinical personnel to Minnesota to staff existing state-run testing locations, transforming them into ‘test-to-treat’ sites where eligible patients can get a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid. … In Minnesota, teams of doctors, nurse practitioners and physicians’ assistants will be able to write prescriptions for patients who test positive for COVID at test-to-treat sites, said Erin McLachlan, health care preparedness program manager with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MinnPost

Total COVID case count in Minnesota surpasses 1.5 million

Via WCCO: Health officials in Minnesota reported another 1,522 virus cases on Wednesday, pushing the state’s total positive case count over 1.5 million since the onset of the pandemic. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s data, there have been 1,500,556 cases of COVID-19, including 71,881 reinfections since March of 2020, along with 12,610 deaths.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

3M to pay $2.8 million fine for hazardous waste violations at Cottage Grove facility

From KSTP: State officials announced the findings of an investigation into 3M’s Cottage Grove facility and said the company is being fined $2.8 million. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, 3M inaccurately identified hazardous waste that it incinerated as non-hazardous waste in 1996, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. Additionally, the company failed to have a certified third-party verify the incinerator lab’s analysis, as required by its permit, between 2015 and 2020.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
