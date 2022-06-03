Gregory Ulrich convicted on all charges for Allina clinic shooting

At MPR, Matt Sepic reports, “A federal judge in Minneapolis on Wednesday sentenced another member of a far-right extremist group to prison on terrorism charges. Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 24, of Hampstead, N.C. got on the FBI’s radar after he and Michael Robert Solomon, 32, of New Brighton, Minn. showed up with guns at protests in Minneapolis two years ago that followed the police murder of George Floyd. Teeter and Solomon were part of the Boogaloo Bois, a loose-knit organization that hopes to foment civil war in the U.S. The men each pleaded guilty to supporting a foreign terrorist organization after trying to sell weapons to a member of Hamas who turned out to be an FBI informant. U.S. District Judge Michael Davis sentenced Teeter to four years in prison. ”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO