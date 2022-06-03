ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Recall bid vs. Gascón picking up momentum

By JULIE DRAKE Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Recall DA George Gascón campaign has collected more than 500,000 signatures, as of May 31, the most signatures ever collected in Los Angeles County for any petition, the campaign announced, Thursday. The recall campaign also mailed out 3.6 million petitions with pre-paid return envelopes to registered voters....

www.avpress.com

Comments / 7

steel
3d ago

Get rid of Gascon! He is a failure. Even San Francisco booted him out of office.

Reply
5
Related
KTLA

Election Day: Frontrunners emerge in race for L.A. mayor

The contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor was supposed to be about homelessness, crime and soaring rents and home prices. But lately it’s taken a nasty turn. In ads run by Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and her allies, rival Republican-turned-Democrat billionaire Rick Caruso is depicted as a West coast version of former President […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California primary election results 2022

California’s primary election is being held on June 7, 2022, with voters deciding on candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, state senator, attorney general and other major positions. In Los Angeles, voters will also be electing a new mayor and a new county sheriff, among other local races. Ballots were sent to every registered voter […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Reason.com

Bad Candidates Threaten Criminal Justice Reform in California

It's primary election day in seven states around the country as voters make preliminary choices for candidates who will run for office in November. But voters in two of California's largest cities will face decisions regarding their local law enforcement entities that could spell trouble for the criminal justice reform movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
davisvanguard.org

‘Black Mamas’ Bail Out in LA, National Demand for Bail Reform

LOS ANGELES, CA – The week before Mother’s Day, Black-led organizations in Los Angeles and dozens of cities across the country bailed out as many mothers as possible who otherwise would have spent Mother’s Day incarcerated simply because they cannot afford bail. Essie Justice Group, as an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Council proclamation declares dangerous condition on SR-14

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved a proclamation declaring the existence of a dangerous condition on public property State Route 14,. State Route 14, also known as Aerospace Highway, is the only viable roadway for an estimated 500,000 people in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys to access the Los Angeles basin. The unsafe sub-standard configuration of State Route 14 is the same as it was, in 1980. There were an estimated 1,600 collisions and more than 30 deaths, between 2014 and 2018.
globalcirculate.com

Biden nominates new U.S. attorney for Los Angeles region

President Biden nominated E. Martin Estrada on Monday to serve as the next U.S. attorney for the Central District of California. If confirmed by the Senate, Estrada, a former federal prosecutor who now is a partner in a corporate law firm, would helm the most populous U.S. attorney’s district in the country, covering some 20 million people across seven counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
spectrumnews1.com

Ventura County elections officials lock out voter fraud

VENTURA, Calif. — Voter confidence in the electoral process has never been lower, but Ventura County election officials want the public to know their ballot is safe — literally under lock and key. According to a recent CNN / SSRS poll, 56% of all respondents said they have...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

'Post Reports' podcast: Too liberal for California?

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Tuesday is primary day in the Golden State. And in California's two largest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beyondchron.org

Election Predictions: June 7, 2022

June 7 is Election Day in California. No state races have captivated voters. This leaves local contests to drive turnout. The two most high-profile local elections are the attempted recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and the Los Angeles mayor’s race. Here’s how we see both.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Sentencing#Election#Fox News
PLANetizen

Opinion: Californians Need Extended Rent Relief

After the state allowed its pandemic rent relief program to lapse, Paula Nazario argues that “California must invest some of its budget surplus in reopening the program and ensuring that communities of color have the support needed to apply successfully.”. Nazario recounts her own experience applying for the City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cast your vote in California primary election

Antelope Valley voters can go to the polls, on Tuesday, to vote in the statewide direct primary election. The primary election includes candidates for voter-nominated offices for US Senate and US representatives and statewide office, including governor, lieutenant governor and state Assembly members. Los Angeles County voters will have sheriff and superior court judges on the ballot, plus local contests and ballot measures.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Juneteenth becomes paid holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Homeless
Antelope Valley Press

Council OKs legal fireworks booths

PALMDALE — After holding a press conference regarding the dangers and enforcement measures of illegal fireworks, the City Council, on Wednesday, approved permits for 32 legal fireworks booths within the city limits. These booths, operated by local nonprofits, are the only legal means of purchasing fireworks, and their products...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KCET

Vietnamese American Teens Resisted Racial Profiling at Cafe Chu Lun

"A People’s Guide to Orange County" is an alternative tour guide that documents sites of oppression, resistance, struggle and transformation in Orange County, California. The following series of stories explores moments of resistance and social activism despite Orange County's reputation for its conservatism. In 1993, a group of teenage...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy