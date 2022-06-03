ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Weekend Weather: Cooler, chance of storms in Charlotte Friday, then sunny through Sunday

By Ted Phaeton, Amanda Cox
 4 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Showers or storms will begin to develop this afternoon a wave of low-pressure slowly slides by to our south along a stalled out front. We also expect to have partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebRuo_0fzHDX1Q00

The storm threat will continue through early tonight before quickly tapering off. There is a marginal risk for severe weather again today, so damaging winds and heavy downpours are a possibility with any storm that develops. The tornado threat is less than 2% and is not a big concern for today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NX9Yk_0fzHDX1Q00

We are watching the tropics for the first named storm of the 2022 season. It’s expected to become Tropical Storm Alex later this afternoon. The track takes the storm over southern Florida this weekend before heading out to sea early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZ8QT_0fzHDX1Q00

We will see a beautiful weekend as high pressure regains control with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday brings back the heat! Afternoon storm chances & 90s return by Wednesday of next week!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EubmM_0fzHDX1Q00

Today: Clouds and sun, Shower/storm. Hi: 84

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, Shower/storm. Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 85

