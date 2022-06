There isn’t anything that suggests Tottenham Hotspur are close to the signing of Middlesbrough wing back Djed Spence, but it does appear as though they’re becoming more and more confident that they’ll be able to do so. Scott Wilson, writing in the Northern Echo, says that Tottenham are winning the battle for Spence’s signature, and notes that it could take a bid of as high as £15m to land him from Boro.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO