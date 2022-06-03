The Hunt for Hampton County’s History: a historical scavenger hunt
Looking for a cool family adventure this summer, but the price of gas has you homebound? Why not travel back in time right here in Hampton County?. The Hampton County Historical Society is launching a fun, interactive new activity that can be both entertaining and educational for your entire family –...
The rocking chairs on the front porch of the Pat Conroy Literary Center in Beaufort, South Carolina, peer out through Spanish moss to Bay Street and the river beyond. “The view of Beaufort River that we have was described in Prince of Tides,” says the center’s executive director, Jonathan Haupt, of one of the late author’s most beloved books. “It includes the courthouse and the schoolhouse, both of which are walking distance. Pat described what is really Bay Street, right next to what is now his Conroy center.”
BEAUFORT, S.C. — A special project in Beaufort aims to give new answers about a Scottish city that was destroyed more than 300 years ago. Researchers believe remnants of Stuarts Town, a 17th-century settlement, may be found beneath the city of Beaufort. On Monday, the community gathered to celebrate...
A one-cent sales tax that would raise millions for Beaufort County transportation projects has been proposed. The county said its Citizen Transportation Advisory Committee unanimously recommended that County Council put the sales tax on the ballot for voters to consider in the November general election. If approved, it would raise about $700 million over 10 years “for critical transportation and mobility projects.”
Lowcountry government officials are urging residents to be sure they are prepared for hurricane season, which began last week. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Beaufort County has been threatened by several hurricanes and tropical storms in recent years, including Hurricane Matthew, Tropical Storm Irma, Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Elsa since 2016.
New coronavirus cases leaped in South Carolina in the week ending Sunday, rising 14.6% as 9,205 cases were reported. The previous week had 8,034 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked 28th among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis,...
A new law in South Carolina has allowed voters to cast their ballots early for the June 14 primaries and some Jasper County voters have already taken the opportunity to vote, officials said. The law established two weeks of early voting before elections and three days of voting in the...
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs is close to getting land for a new veterans cemetery from a public utility. The State newspaper reports that Santee Cooper would donate 90 acres near its headquarters in Moncks Corner in Berkeley County under a plan approved by the state legislative panel […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime City of North Charleston employee is accusing North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey of inappropriate sexual advances both before and during her time working for the city. Background DeLisa Reynolds and Keith Summey have known each other for decades. In the late 1990’s DeLisa and her husband at the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Barbecue lovers: a tasty event is making its return to the Lowcountry this fall!. The 2nd annual Holy Smokes Lowcountry Barbecue Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19th. The festival will once again bring together leaders and legendary pitmasters from the barbecue community for...
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the Religious Freedom Act into place Monday. South Carolina signs Religious Freedom Act into affect. One year anniversary of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s …. Chatham County DA will not prosecute in 2021 officer-involved …. Gun Control Laws. New ‘Lights On’ CCPD program give...
No one knew the identity of the person who was recognized in a Memorial Day ceremony last month at Purrysburg Cemetery, but they believe it was a man who served and made the ultimate sacrifice. Steve Talbot, who led the effort to recognize an unmarked grave at the Hardeeville cemetery...
All shooting ranges in the Palmetto State that are managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have officially reopened. As of May 15, all S.C. DNR-managed ranges are open and have posted operating hours. This is the first time these have reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close these ranges more than a year ago. There are no public shooting ranges operated by S.C. DNR in Colleton County. However, there are three public S.C. DNR shooting ranges near Colleton County. The closest ones to Colleton are in Charleston County and Hampton County. In Charleston, the shooting range is located on Twin Ponds Rifle Range. There are two shooting ranges in Hampton County: one is the Palachucola Range and the other is the Webb WMA Archery Range. The Palachucola Range is located at 1894 Clyco Road in Garnett. Their number is 803-625-3569. This range is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to dark. On Sundays, the range is open from 1 p.m. to dark. It is closed every Monday and Tuesday. The range provides a place for air guns, pistols and rifles. There are no sporting clays at this range. Visitors must provide their own paper targets as well as eye and ear protection (required). The Webb WMA Archery Range in Hampton is located at 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett. The range can be reached at 803-625-3569. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to dark. This range is closed during drawn deer hunts. At the Webb WMA Archery Range, visitors can shoot archery at ranges of 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards. For more information on shooting ranges, visit S.C. DNR at www.dnr.sc.gov.
Richmond County authorities pulled the body of a missing man from the Savannah River Saturday near the Fifth Street Marina. Twenty seven year old Brandon Alexander Mathis was reported missing last Thursday. Two days later, his body was found around 7:00 p.m. and authorities say they believe his body had been in the water several days. For now, investigators say the cause of Mathis’ death is suspicious, but his death has not been ruled a homicide.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — This week, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced it will start working on the old Highway 301 pedestrian bridge over Lake Marion. “There is a real historic nature to this bridge," said State Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter. Cobb-Hunter says the history of Highway 301...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is finally close to finishing a project aimed at beautifying the city’s eastside corridor. Crews started working on the Waters Avenue Revitalization Project in 2015 improving things like sidewalks, crosswalks and lighting. District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett said it’s all about...
When Jason and Jennifer Schaal return from a fishing trip, whether it’s from a trip near their home in Summerville or a trip to a remote area, those who know them well halfway through expect to hear about the last of the record catch. Among the two major fisheries...
OKATIE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) have requested Beaufort and Jasper County residents to reduce water use following a water plant outage. According to BJWSA, several pumps are out of service following a power surge at the water treatment plant in Okatie. Customers are asked to take the following steps […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to a propane tank explosion Monday on James Island. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the Ace Hardware on Folly Road. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to […]
I am 64 years old and have traveled S.C. Highway 61 my entire life. My family, along with four others, owned a cabin on the Edisto River. We didn’t take fancy vacations. We went to the river. It was a beautiful drive. I guess I thought that because Highway...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Low-income earners in Chatham County can now apply for home energy assistance again. The Economic Opportunity Authority’s (EOA) cooling assistance program has returned. It will start taking appointments Sunday, June 5 starting at 7 p.m. In order to apply, call 912-721-7910. Applicants have to provide a copy of their current electric […]
