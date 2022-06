The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers are even at two wins apiece in the Eastern Conference Final after the Lightning won Game 4 on Tuesday night, 4-1. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions scored once in each of the first two periods with goals from Pat Maroon and Nikita Kucherov. In the third period, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat added two more goals for the Lightning.

