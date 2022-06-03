Escaped Texas inmate dies in police shootout after murdering family of 5

Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot to death by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was killed about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, said Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Law enforcement in Atascosa County located the stolen vehicle, disabled it with spike strips, and gunfire ensued,” Clark said in a statement. No officers were injured.

Lopez was killed about 220 miles southeast of Centerville, Texas, where Clark said Lopez had killed a Houston family of five at their cabin and stole their pickup truck, according to The Associated Press.

Lopez was thought to be hiding in the vicinity of the cabin when officers received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative, Clark said.

Officers went to the family’s cabin at about 6 p.m. Thursday and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Their white pickup truck was gone, said Clark. Lopez was believed to have driven the truck from the search area.

Lopez was a former member of the Mexican Mafia prison gang and had ties to South Texas.

The five are believed to have been killed Thursday afternoon and had no link to Lopez.

Lopez had been the subject of an intensive search since his May 12 escape from the prison bus.

The department has said Lopez managed to free himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the expanded metal of the cage, and crawled from the bottom. He then attacked the driver, who stopped the bus and got into an altercation with Lopez, and they both eventually got off the bus, reported AP.

A second officer at the rear of the bus then exited and approached Lopez, who got back on the bus and started driving down the road, the department said.

The officers fired at Lopez and disabled the bus by shooting the rear tire. The bus then traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway where Lopez got out and ran into the woods.

At some point during the escape, Lopez stabbed the driver, whose wounds weren’t life-threatening, according to the department.

Lopez was serving a life prison sentence for a 2006 conviction of murdering a man along the Texas-Mexico border.