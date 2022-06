The website Earn Spend Live has a list "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked", and the Missouri college ranked at #1 on their list. Earn Spend Live developed its list by using data from the Department of Education, Niche, and College Factual. And it seemed a few of the key things they were looking for were: graduation rates, how much graduates would earn, and how much student loan debts students wound up with.

1 DAY AGO