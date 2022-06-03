OCONTO – A downtown tavern has a new proprietor and a new name.

Gary Graf took over the former Boo’s Bar at 918 Main St., renaming it Gary’s Corner Pub.

He’s made several improvements inside to spruce things up, including adding accent lighting, mirrors behind the bar, adding three-level stands to hold a larger variety of liquors, wainscoting in the pool room and an 85-inch television.

Graf also just purchased a large cooler, from which he plans to provide a large selection of craft and microbrew beers.

The expanded lineup of liquors and beer are a way to differentiate his pub from others in the community, he said.

Graf also is considering adding a small kitchen so he can serve burgers, fries and chili.

He plans to make other improvements to the business, but is well-equipped to so, as he previously worked as a self-employed construction contractor.

It was actually that job that led to him taking over the Oconto tavern. Graf did a lot of work at other properties belonging to the building’s owner, who overheard Graf complaining about his knees, which were sore after installing floors for 30 years.

The owner explained Jon “Boo” Weigelt, who operated the tavern for more than a decade, was retiring, and asked if Graf was interested.

Graf took over on April 1 and immediately began making the update.

Since then, business has been somewhat slow, he said, though things picked up considerably on May 20, the day of the annual Bicycle Poker Run fundraiser.

Graf chalks it up to customers being somewhat wary of the new guy in town.

“I’ve got to put in my time, and gain the trust of the community,” he said.

Gary’s Corner Pub is open 2 p.m. to close on weekdays and noon to close on Saturday and Sunday.

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oconto tavern gets new proprietor, name