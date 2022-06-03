ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

'I've been waiting for this moment': Horford sensational in Finals debut

By Rory Carroll
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6VwB_0fzHCbi500

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2 (Reuters) - Veteran center Al Horford made the most of his NBA Finals debut on Thursday, scoring 26 points and making six three pointers to lead the Boston Celtics to a stunning come-from-behind road win in Game One on Thursday.

The 36-year-old native of the Dominican Republic joined the league in 2007 and despite five All-Star appearances and a slew of awards, a trip to the Finals has long eluded him.

"I've been waiting for this moment," Horford said after the 120-108 win over the Warriors in San Francisco.

"I know it's different but I played on a similar stage in college and in those types of games, I just felt comfortable out there," said Horford, who won two NCAA championships at the University of Florida.

"And I wanted to project that to the group. I wanted to make sure that our guys came out here and played free. I wanted them to understand that this is just a game, so just go out there and have fun."

Horford credited his teammates for not giving up despite trailing by 12 points coming into the final frame against a team that had not lost at home all playoffs long.

The team made a combined 21 three pointers and five Celtics finished in double digits to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which continues with Game Two on Sunday.

"Just excited to be able to share this stage with this group of guys," Horford said.

"We have a lot of great guys here, guys that have really bought into what we're trying to do.

"It's just fun to see all that come together."

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
NBA
Reuters

League to hold first official events in Africa, including talent camp

June 7 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) will hold its first official events in Africa later this month, as it works to build its international footprint. The events will take place in Ghana and include a talent identification camp on June 21 and 22, with 40 players from across the continent expected to participate.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Reuters

Mickelson to end hiatus and play inaugural LIV Golf event

June 6 (Reuters) - Embattled golfer Phil Mickelson will return to competition this week as the six-times major champion has been added to the field for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event outside London, the Saudi-backed league said on Monday. Mickelson has been linked to LIV Golf for months...
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

471K+
Followers
337K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy