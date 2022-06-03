ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EXCLUSIVE-EU set to reach deal on single mobile charging port on June 7 -sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BRUSSELS, June 3 (Reuters) - EU countries and EU lawmakers will meet on June 7 to thrash out the details for a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones and are likely to clinch a deal, people familiar with the matter said.

The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago.

It has drawn strong criticism from Apple whose iPhones are charged from a Lightning cable unlike Android-based devices which are powered using USB-C connectors. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

Reuters

Australian regulator sues Airbnb for allegedly misleading customers on pricing

June 8 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Wednesday said it had initiated proceedings against Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) in the country's Federal Court for allegedly misleading consumers on pricing for accommodation in the country. Between January, 2018 and August, 2021, the U.S.-based vacation rental company misled consumers in Australia by...
Reuters

China's top diplomat says new, old China-Japan problems intertwined

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Old problems in China-Japan relations are intertwined with new ones, and the challenges cannot be ignored if the countries wish to have a "healthy" relationship, China's top diplomat said on Tuesday. A foreign ministry statement said Yang Jiechi, who spoke with Japanese national security chief...
Reuters

Russia says ban on Lavrov's plane a 'hostile action'

June 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said airspace closures by three eastern European countries which prevented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from travelling to Serbia were a "hostile action." Countries surrounding Serbia - Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - closed their airspace to an official plane that would...
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
Reuters

Dollar dips as hopes rise that inflation has peaked

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index retreated from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks erased initial declines amid growing hopes that inflation may have peaked, but the greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against the Japanese yen. While...
Reuters

U.S. bars investors from buying Russian debt, stocks on secondary market

WASHINGTON/LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department has banned U.S. money managers from buying any Russian debt or stocks in secondary markets, on top of its existing ban on new-issue purchases, in its latest sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Despite Washington's sweeping sanctions in recent...
Reuters

World Bank board approves $1.49 billion in new funds for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The World Bank's executive board approved $1.49 billion of additional financing for Ukraine on Tuesday to help pay wages for government and social workers, expanding the bank's total pledged support to over $4 billion. The World Bank said in a statement that the latest funding...
Reuters

Taiwan's TSMC says no firm plans for now to build Europe factories

TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) (2330.TW) has no concrete plans currently for building factories in Europe, chairman Mark Liu said on Wednesday, adding that customers in that region were fewer than in other parts of the world. The company, the world's largest contract manufacturer...
