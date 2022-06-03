Black Hills Energy wants to raise rates; some are concerned

Users of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle online, which is free for subscribers to this newspaper, received an email alert Thursday about this information, which also appeared at WyomingNews.com.

CHEYENNE – The Capital City’s main power utility wants to raise rates in order to offset its spending on the electricity system.

Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Co., which goes by the name Black Hills Energy, filed an application with the Wyoming Public Service Commission requesting $15.4 million in what it described as new annual revenue. Some consumer bills could go up by about 15%; the rate increase could start in March.

Although it has been about eight years since the company last raised prices in this manner, its latest request comes amid some concerns about the effects of rising inflation on lower-income and older consumers. The power provider’s request, filed on Wednesday and announced in an email the next day, starts a lengthy review process.

A PSC official noted that the regulatory body has about 10 months to act, although it need not approve the application in full. John Burbridge, the agency’s chief counsel, said the review will probably include a hearing and a facts-discovery process. He described the request as containing much information to review.

“We’re preparing a notice that will go out; we generally give people 30 days to comment or intervene. We’ll expect some intervenors on this,” Burbridge said by phone. Last time around, such participants included the owner of a local oil refinery, as well as the owner of an ammonium nitrate manufacturing plant.

Should Black Hills Energy get a complete regulatory green light, a residential customer could see their monthly bill increase by some 15% to an average of $107.30. This assumes they used 600 kilowatt-hours of power each month. Back in 2013, when the utility sought a $12.8 million annual increase, the commission approved the following year a boost of $8.36 million annually.

According to a new table from the electric company, a small commercial user could see its monthly bill rise by 11.2% to $172.42. Operations consuming even more power would see their rates increase by a lower percentage.

Spending

Since the company’s last such filing in 2013, Black Hills Energy has invested some $250 million “in safety, reliability and system integrity,” said the announcement .

It has approximately 44,000 customers here. That number is several thousand more than when it last sought a rate hike. For comparison, some 1,500-plus households in the county currently get state support to help offset their energy bills. Throughout Wyoming, assistance goes to more than 8,000 households, state figures show.

“To serve the current and expanding energy needs of our customers, it’s pivotal for us to maintain reliable service and build a resilient system. In the coming months, we’ll work with the Wyoming Public Service Commission and stakeholders to create a clear-cut ‘win’ for reliable, cost-efficient energy and ongoing economic growth for our state,” said Mark Stege, vice president of Wyoming operations, in an emailed statement.

The new application is separate from Black Hills’ Ready Wyoming project , spokesperson Laurie Farkas said by phone. That plan seeks regulatory approval to spend some $250 million over a few years to add power lines.

It is not unusual for power providers to seek to raise rates, often citing investments to maintain their facilities and operations and to increase reliability. It is also not unusual for advocates and industry to oppose those plans or to seek to tamp down price increases.

Pocketbooks

Utility rates directly affect how much money some households can budget for other basic necessities, like food. Already, inflation is at levels not seen in decades, and prices for things like gasoline are up, drawing consumer concern.

“Utility rates are kind of a pocketbook issue for Wyominites over 50, as well as their families,” said Tom Lacock from the AARP association of older Americans. Inflation is up “in a big way,” he continued.

Some “members are hurting financially, so a utilities rate increase may only contribute to that,” said Lacock. He is the associate state director for AARP Wyoming for local advocacy and communications.

During the last year or so of the COVID-19 pandemic, requests to the state for energy utility bill help have been rising, according to the official who runs the initiative. During the early part of the coronavirus public health emergency, there was a moratorium on utilities cutting off customers.

“We have received some applications for families that never have applied for the program before,” said Brenda Ilg, a manager for the low-income energy assistance program at the Wyoming Department of Family Services. One potential pain point is summer, when LIEAP does not usually help with bills, she said; last summer was an exception, because of extra federal dollars.

Beneficiaries’ average annual household income is about $17,000, Ilg noted in a phone interview. Those who spend the biggest portion of their income on utility bills on average earn only about $7,000, she said. For a family of four, a household with a total income below $57,488 is eligible .

Raising electric rates “would have a very significant impact” on LIEAP users, particularly those earning the least, Ilg said. “That’s where we get into some situations where people quit taking their medicine” so they can pay for necessities, she said. “They start having to make those very, very difficult types of decisions.”