National Doughnut Day pays tribute to World War I volunteers

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago
June 3 (UPI) -- National Doughnut Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday in June, began in 1938 as a tribute to the Salvation Army volunteers who served doughnuts to soldiers on the front lines of World War I.

The holiday was founded by the Salvation Army in 1938 as a tribute to the Salvation Army "Lassies," volunteer women who delivered doughnuts and other home-cooked foods to troops on the front lines of World War I.

The first Doughnut Day served as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army in Chicago, and today the holiday is still used for Salvation Army fundraisers across the country. The organization often teams with local doughnut shops for the event.

Other holidays and observances for June 3, 2022, include Chimborazo Day, Hug An Atheist Day, Impersonate Authority Day, Love Conquers All Day, National Chocolate Macaroon Day, National Egg Day, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, National Itch Day, Repeat Day and World Clubfoot Day.

