ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Jennifer Lopez to receive honour at MTV Movie & TV Awards

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzSXf_0fzHBKrd00

Jennifer Lopez will be honoured for her film and television achievements at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The network announced that Lopez will receive the generation award on Sunday in Santa Monica, California.

The award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions in both film and television have turned them into household names.

Previous recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvfQx_0fzHBKrd00
Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (AP)

Her first breakthrough came as a dancer on the 1990s sketch comedy series In Living Colour.

She pursued an acting career and landed a leading role in Selena in 1997.

She would go on to appear in films including Anaconda, Out Of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Hustlers and her latest, Marry Me.

The 52-year-old actor will release a new Netflix documentary called Halftime on June 14.

The project focuses on the second half of her career and she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist.

As a singer, Lopez has had major success on the pop and Latin charts with multiple hit songs and albums.

She released her multi-hit debut On The 6 in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs such as If You Had My Love, All I Have and the remixes of I’m Real and Ain’t It Funny.

In 2020, Lopez performed during the Super Bowl half-time show alongside Shakira.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVbgD_0fzHBKrd00
Vanessa Hudgens is hosting the awards (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (AP)

Spider-Man: No Way Home enters the awards show as the leading nominee with seven nominations.

HBO’s Euphoria earned six nods, and The Batman followed with four nominations.

Vanessa Hudgens will host the awards, which will air live from the Barker Hangar.

The nominations include 26 gender-neutral categories.

Jack Black will receive the comedic genius award.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
newschain

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch. Her outfit...
WORLD
newschain

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
newschain

Royal revellers hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Platinum Jubilee celebrations will draw to a close with a colourful street pageant which royal revellers hope will be capped by a Buckingham Palace appearance by the Queen. The monarch received affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures during Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace that saw Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Shakira
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Will Smith
Person
Selena
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Chris Pratt
newschain

Edward and Sophie join giant picnic to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Earl and Countess of Wessex laughed, joked and chatted about the Queen as they joined thousands at a picnic near Windsor Castle. A sea of red, white and blue stretched down 800 metres of the Long Walk as around 3,000 people, young and old, converged on almost 500 tables on Sunday afternoon.
newschain

Tropical Storm Alex forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rain and gusty winds. National Hurricane Centre forecasters said in an advisory at 5am local time that Alex...
FORT PIERCE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Hbo#Mtv Movie Tv Awards#Latin
newschain

Highlights from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations have seen antics on the balcony, flag-waving Windsors and an unexpected royal double act with a famous bear. Here are some of the highlights from the four days of festivities. The Jubilee Queen. After 70 years on the throne, the Queen remains the leading...
WORLD
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
newschain

Car industry suffers second worst May in three decades

The UK’s automotive industry suffered its second weakest May in three decades, figures show. Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. That was down 20.6% compared with the same month last year. It was the second lowest number of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England after jeering in Hungary

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany would take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary. The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.
UEFA
newschain

Shane Duffy: Ukraine players ‘can be really proud of themselves’ for flying flag

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy has paid tribute to Ukraine’s footballers for flying the flag for their war-torn country. The two sides meet in the Nations League at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday evening with the visitors still coming to terms with their heart-breaking World Cup play-off final defeat by Wales on Sunday after dispensing with Scotland four days earlier.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy