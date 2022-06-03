Man Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar Tree located in Wilmington, DE. The incident occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 10:23 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar Tree located at 3603 Silverside Road, Wilmington, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects approached a male and a female employee who just exited the store after closing for the night. One of the suspects demanded the store’s deposit money and began striking the male victim over the head with an unknown object. The victim fell to the ground and dropped the deposit. The suspects grabbed the deposit and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 14 HOURS AGO