COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Humane Society of Richland County said they've seen a drop off in adoptions and are seeking more forever homes for its animals. "We don't know what it is, but the adoptions have come to a screeching halt recently," the Humane Society of Richland County said. "Maybe people are on vacation, or just finishing school, or simply cannot afford to get an animal."

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO