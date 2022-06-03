Get 25% off Weber barbecues in the B&Q Summer Sale

With the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend in full swing, you might want to fire up the barbecue for a day outside in the garden. If this sounds like your weekend plans, B&Q is running its summer sale with top deals on select garden and outdoor furniture, tools and cooking equipment.

One of the best deals we’ve found from the B&Q sale is 25% off Weber barbecues and barbecue accessories, perfect for your outdoor activities for the summer months. Weber makes charcoal, gas and electric barbecues and grills and this 25% off sale takes its popular models down to their lowest ever prices but you’ll have to hurry – these deals end on Sunday 6th June.

Weber is an extremely popular outdoor cooking equipment brand and has regularly made the list in our best barbecue and best gas barbecue guides. Whatever the size of your outdoor space or your barbecuing needs, Weber has plenty of options for you to choose from, including portable travel barbecues for camping and impressively big smokers .

The B&Q summer sale has 25% off all Weber barbecues, including the 5-star Weber Traveler. In our Weber Traveler review , we commented that “with its well-engineered, deckchair-like folding mechanism, the Weber Traveler is a practical and efficient gas barbecue, combining a generous cooking area with a minimal storage footprint.”

If you’re planning a camping trip or just like to store things away neatly, the Weber Traveler is a great choice and has been cut by £125. Other popular models you can find are on the Original, Genesis and Smokey Joe ranges.

To help you find the best barbecue prices this Jubilee Weekend, we’ve highlighted our top three Weber barbecues deals below. Note: The discount will be applied at the checkout but we’ve done our best to do the maths and work out how much you’d pay with the 25% discount already applied.

Weber Traveler LP PLK Gas Barbecue: was £500, now £375 at B&Q

As stated in our review, the Weber Traveler is an innovative gas barbecue that’s portable, versatile and folds away like a deckchair. It’s incredibly easy to control the temperature and the grill is big enough to cater to a large group of people, ideal for parties, picnics or camping trips. Remember that you’ll need to stock up on some gas canisters to get it working. View Deal

Weber Master-Touch GBS E-5750 Black Charcoal Barbecue: was £335, now £251.25 at B&Q

The Weber Master-Touch Charcoal Barbecue cooks for up to 10 people and comes with plenty of gadgets attached including the triple plated cooking grate, thermometer, lid vent, tool hooks, vent, lid holder and iGrill brackets. The new smoke setting on the bowl vent gives you more heat control and this luxury device has the typical look and feel of a traditional barbecue. View Deal

Weber Original E4710 Black Charcoal Barbecue: was £230, now £172.50 at B&Q

If you’re looking for a barbecue that’s simple but gets the job done, take a look at the Weber Original. Similar in style to the Weber Master-Touch, the Original cooks up to 13 people and has integrated tool hooks, wire racks and lid handles for easy storage, extra space and protection. View Deal