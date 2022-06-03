Waunakee's Early Files

ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO

June 14, 1922

A heavy wind and rain storm did much damage in this community last Saturday morning. Some barns and a number of tobacco sheds were blown down.

Miss Belle White, teacher at Waunakee High School last year, was secretly married to Herman Hansen on Feb. 22.

NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO

June 16, 1927

Peter Brausen has been appointed manager of the Omaha Club of the Western League.

Charles A. Lindbergh predicted that planes would soon fly from San Francisco to Hawaii.

Hog prices are now the lowest since December 1924, and 32 percent lower than a year ago.

SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

June 12, 1947

Miss Jeanette Endres and Elmer Bube were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here Thursday, June 5.

Mr. and Mrs. Claude Klein announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, June 5.

Jack Barbian delivered a veal calf to the Waunakee Stock Yards which brought a check for $72.50.

SEVENTY YEARS AGO

Miss Adeline Kneubuehler and Wilbert Frey were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here on May 31.

Mr. and Mrs. Glenn French announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on June 4.

Mr. and Mrs. John Kalscheur of Ashton will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June15.

Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Barbian announce the birth of a son on Tuesday, June 10.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

June 7, 1962

Mr. and Mrs. Peter Barbian have received a letter from the N.Y. office of AFS with the picture and application of Emilio Macchi, Varese, Italy, for an American Field Service Scholarship.

Miss Mary Ann Brickl, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Brickl, Plain, and Werner M. Wipperfurth, were united in marriage on May 10. The Rev. Raymond F. McAleer officiated the 9:30 a.m. ceremony in St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Plain.

FIFTY YEARS AGO

June 15, 1972

About 450 water enthusiasts initiated the new swimming pool located in the Waunakee Community High School building on Monday, June12, the first day the facility was open.

The parsonage for Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee’s newest congregation being formed, was moved into by Pastor Roger A. Ganzel, his wife, Diane, and their children, Lisa, 5, and Mark, 3.

The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William W. Cork, Waunakee, was baptized on Saturday, June 10, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Miller, Baker Street, Waunakee, announce the marriage of their daughter, Grace Charlotte Miller, to Gary Lee Robson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Robson, Waunakee, on May 31, at Las Vegas, Nev.

FORTY YEARS AGO

June 3, 1982

The Waunakee Teachers Association and the school board will meet on Wednesday, June 16, with a mediator from the Wisconsin Relations Commission in an attempt to reach an agreement on a 1982-83 teacher contract.

The Village of Waunakee will conduct a voter registration drive June 14 and 15 at the Village Hall.

Waunakee High School bid a farewell to the 173 members of the class of 1982 last Friday. Mr. and Mrs. Herman Lange Sr. of Waunakee had four grandchildren and one great-grandchild in the graduating class.

Jerry Teetzen, Jon Steinmetz, Dan Meinholz and Brent Nelson will represent Waunakee at the WIAA State Track Meet.

Veteran umpire Leroy Adler of Waunakee will umpire the WIAA State Boys Baseball Tournament.

Mr. and Mrs. Terry Ellestad, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a son, born on May 25, 1982, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Laufenberg of Waunakee are the parents of a son, born on May 28 at Madison General Hospital.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

May 14, 1992

The Waunakee Teachers Association has declared that it will file for arbitration with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission in an effort to seek a contract settlement with the Waunakee Board of Education.

Steve and Annette Tallard of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of a son, Justin Charles, born on May 14 at Meriter Hospital.

On May 30, the class of 1992 will graduate from Waunakee Community High School. Tiffany Hildebrandt is salutatorian, Robin Statz is valedictorian, and Robert Reisgies is the class speaker at this year’s commencement.

Part of the American Legion Post 360 color guard included Mel Herbrand and his son, Brian, at Monday’s Memorial Day services held at the Village Park.

Waunakee was eliminated from further competition in girls’ softball after the Warriors were beaten by Poynette 5-3 in a WIAA Division 2 subregional game.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

May 30, 2002

Lorie and Kurt Quickel of Waunakee are the parents of a daughter born May 21, 2002, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Waunakee’s Home Talent walked away with a 3-1 season record after defeating Mazomanie 27-2 Sunday and losing to Black Earth 4-3 Monday.

TEN YEARS AGO

May 31, 2012

While Wisconsin’s gubernatorial candidates are preparing for the June 5 recall election with debates, press releases and advertising campaigns, a contingency of public employees are spending numerous hours getting ready, as well.

With a host of changes nearly every day in the world of public education, Assistant State Superintendent Sheila Briggs came to Waunakee hoping to dispel some myths and better inform the community on what’s in store for our schools.

Wisconsin’s per capita personal income may be lagging behind the national average, but it is continuing to make strides and saw a 4.8 percent increase in 2011 – the largest it has had in five years.

This week’s Tribune Profile features Diane Rake, who has had a long involvement with 4-H.

The disc golf course at Token Creek County Park has been expanded to 27 holes, county officials announced Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.