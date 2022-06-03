SC gov. meeting with coastal emergency leaders to talk hurricane season preparations
By Courtney Rowles
wach.com
4 days ago
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster visited emergency operation centers in Horry, Charleston, and Beaufort Counties Friday to discuss hurricane season preparations with state and local emergency management officials. The governor was at the Horry County Emergency Operations Center, M.L. Brown Public Safety Center around 10:30 a.m....
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tuesday marks one year to the day since the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh rocked the small town of Hampton. It kicked off a yearlong saga of money, murders and mystery revolving around prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh. A year ago, you would hear...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The fuel tax in South Carolina will come to an end this year but increases by two cents on July 1. It is the sixth year for the Motor Fuel User Fee which helps support road, bridge and infrastructure construction. The fee will go from...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Keep your rain gear handy for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s, but it will feel more like we're 95+ once you factor in the humidity. Storms will start bubbling up around 12 p.m., and...
Tragedy befell the Mark Lazarus for Horry County Council and Russell Fry for U.S. Congress campaigns yesterday as flooding took out theirs and a few other campaign signs. The flooding is common and happened at the intersection of River Oaks and Carolina Forest Blvd. Writes Horry County Resident Vincent Lehotsky,...
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs is close to getting land for a new veterans cemetery from a public utility. The State newspaper reports that Santee Cooper would donate 90 acres near its headquarters in Moncks Corner in Berkeley County under a plan approved by the state legislative panel […]
I am 64 years old and have traveled S.C. Highway 61 my entire life. My family, along with four others, owned a cabin on the Edisto River. We didn’t take fancy vacations. We went to the river. It was a beautiful drive. I guess I thought that because Highway...
OKATIE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) have requested Beaufort and Jasper County residents to reduce water use following a water plant outage. According to BJWSA, several pumps are out of service following a power surge at the water treatment plant in Okatie. Customers are asked to take the following steps […]
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — South Carolina drivers can expect gasoline prices to increase permanently starting in July. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, drivers will pay $0.02 more per gallon, as the fee goes from $0.26 to $0.28 per gallon. LOCAL FIRST | Vice President Harris to...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing culture of abuse of power.”. According to documents obtained by Live 5, Delisa Reynolds filed a complaint with the city’s Director of Human Resources in February 2022, and reported the city’s “hostile work environment” based on her adult son’s political opinions, and her age.
COLUMBAI, SC (WACH)- Hospitalization rates are up for COVID-19 patients in South Carolina. According to the latest data from state health officials, there are more than 8900 new cases across the state. The latest information shows a roughly 21 % increase in hospitalizations compared to last week. Almost 270 people...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette were joined by faith leaders and members of the General Assembly Monday for a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3105, the South Carolina Religious Freedom Act. The bill protects places of worship from government overreach and...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Columbia this Friday. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Gov. Henry McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for SC Religious Freedom Act. The South Carolina Democratic Party has announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will be attending the 2022 Blue...
Richmond County authorities pulled the body of a missing man from the Savannah River Saturday near the Fifth Street Marina. Twenty seven year old Brandon Alexander Mathis was reported missing last Thursday. Two days later, his body was found around 7:00 p.m. and authorities say they believe his body had been in the water several days. For now, investigators say the cause of Mathis’ death is suspicious, but his death has not been ruled a homicide.
All shooting ranges in the Palmetto State that are managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have officially reopened. As of May 15, all S.C. DNR-managed ranges are open and have posted operating hours. This is the first time these have reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close these ranges more than a year ago. There are no public shooting ranges operated by S.C. DNR in Colleton County. However, there are three public S.C. DNR shooting ranges near Colleton County. The closest ones to Colleton are in Charleston County and Hampton County. In Charleston, the shooting range is located on Twin Ponds Rifle Range. There are two shooting ranges in Hampton County: one is the Palachucola Range and the other is the Webb WMA Archery Range. The Palachucola Range is located at 1894 Clyco Road in Garnett. Their number is 803-625-3569. This range is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to dark. On Sundays, the range is open from 1 p.m. to dark. It is closed every Monday and Tuesday. The range provides a place for air guns, pistols and rifles. There are no sporting clays at this range. Visitors must provide their own paper targets as well as eye and ear protection (required). The Webb WMA Archery Range in Hampton is located at 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett. The range can be reached at 803-625-3569. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to dark. This range is closed during drawn deer hunts. At the Webb WMA Archery Range, visitors can shoot archery at ranges of 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards. For more information on shooting ranges, visit S.C. DNR at www.dnr.sc.gov.
The most crowded field in the 2022 South Carolina primary elections is the race to determine the next superintendent of education. Six people are running for the Republican nomination: businessman Travis Bedson, Florence One Schools Trustee Bryan Chapman, Lexington teacher Kizzi Gibson, Greenville County Board of Education Trustee Lynda Leventis-Wells, Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness, and the Palmetto Promise Institute's Ellen Weaver.
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) is asking their customers to use limit their water use until next week. Through Wednesday, customers in Beaufort and Jasper counties are asked to postpone all outdoor water use and only wash full loads of laundry or dishes. Officials say the request is due […]
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Just in time for summer, Georgia’s largest public beach is banning smoking in the sand. City officials on Tybee Island decided to snuff out cigarette smoking and use of other tobacco products on its beaches in an effort to reduce litter. Temporary signs warning visitors of the change went up […]
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed and seven others were wounded after a suspected drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party, authorities said Sunday. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting in the St. Paul community outside of Summerton, WLTX-TV reported. According to Sheriff...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is releasing information after a weekend boat crash injured two people. On Monday, Georgia DNR identified the two victims as a 16-year-old male and 16-year-old female. "On Sunday afternoon, GA Game Wardens responded to a single boat incident in Turners...
An oceanfront home on a rare double-lot on Kiawah Island is now on the market for $20 million. It's not a record price for the gated resort community for multimillion-dollar mansions, but it's close. The selling-price record is held by the Vanderhorst Mansion, which sold last year for $20.5 million.
Comments / 0