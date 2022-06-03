ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

SC gov. meeting with coastal emergency leaders to talk hurricane season preparations

By Courtney Rowles
wach.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster visited emergency operation centers in Horry, Charleston, and Beaufort Counties Friday to discuss hurricane season preparations with state and local emergency management officials. The governor was at the Horry County Emergency Operations Center, M.L. Brown Public Safety Center around 10:30 a.m....

wach.com

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Final SC fuel tax increases by 2 cents on July 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The fuel tax in South Carolina will come to an end this year but increases by two cents on July 1. It is the sixth year for the Motor Fuel User Fee which helps support road, bridge and infrastructure construction. The fee will go from...
TRAFFIC
wach.com

Wednesday brings storms across South Carolina and the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Keep your rain gear handy for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s, but it will feel more like we're 95+ once you factor in the humidity. Storms will start bubbling up around 12 p.m., and...
ENVIRONMENT
myrtlebeachsc.com

Carolina Forest Flooding Takes Out Russell Fry and Mark Lazarus Campaign Signs

Tragedy befell the Mark Lazarus for Horry County Council and Russell Fry for U.S. Congress campaigns yesterday as flooding took out theirs and a few other campaign signs. The flooding is common and happened at the intersection of River Oaks and Carolina Forest Blvd. Writes Horry County Resident Vincent Lehotsky,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
County
Beaufort County, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Beaufort, SC
Government
City
Beaufort, SC
State
South Carolina State
Beaufort County, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

Letters: Changes along Highway 61 are sickening to see

I am 64 years old and have traveled S.C. Highway 61 my entire life. My family, along with four others, owned a cabin on the Edisto River. We didn’t take fancy vacations. We went to the river. It was a beautiful drive. I guess I thought that because Highway...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Power surge at water plant to impact Beaufort and Jasper Co. residents

OKATIE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) have requested Beaufort and Jasper County residents to reduce water use following a water plant outage.  According to BJWSA, several pumps are out of service following a power surge at the water treatment plant in Okatie.  Customers are asked to take the following steps […]
BEAUFORT, SC
wach.com

Pain at the pump: gas prices will increase for SC drivers next month

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — South Carolina drivers can expect gasoline prices to increase permanently starting in July. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, drivers will pay $0.02 more per gallon, as the fee goes from $0.26 to $0.28 per gallon. LOCAL FIRST | Vice President Harris to...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
live5news.com

City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing culture of abuse of power.”. According to documents obtained by Live 5, Delisa Reynolds filed a complaint with the city’s Director of Human Resources in February 2022, and reported the city’s “hostile work environment” based on her adult son’s political opinions, and her age.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wach.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise

COLUMBAI, SC (WACH)- Hospitalization rates are up for COVID-19 patients in South Carolina. According to the latest data from state health officials, there are more than 8900 new cases across the state. The latest information shows a roughly 21 % increase in hospitalizations compared to last week. Almost 270 people...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gov. Henry McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for SC Religious Freedom Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette were joined by faith leaders and members of the General Assembly Monday for a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3105, the South Carolina Religious Freedom Act. The bill protects places of worship from government overreach and...
POLITICS
wach.com

Vice President Harris to speak at Blue Palmetto Dinner in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Columbia this Friday. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Gov. Henry McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for SC Religious Freedom Act. The South Carolina Democratic Party has announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will be attending the 2022 Blue...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Palmetto#Scdot
wgac.com

CSRA News: Body Found in Savannah River

Richmond County authorities pulled the body of a missing man from the Savannah River Saturday near the Fifth Street Marina. Twenty seven year old Brandon Alexander Mathis was reported missing last Thursday. Two days later, his body was found around 7:00 p.m. and authorities say they believe his body had been in the water several days. For now, investigators say the cause of Mathis’ death is suspicious, but his death has not been ruled a homicide.
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

Colleton shooters can now practice at public ranges

All shooting ranges in the Palmetto State that are managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have officially reopened. As of May 15, all S.C. DNR-managed ranges are open and have posted operating hours. This is the first time these have reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close these ranges more than a year ago. There are no public shooting ranges operated by S.C. DNR in Colleton County. However, there are three public S.C. DNR shooting ranges near Colleton County. The closest ones to Colleton are in Charleston County and Hampton County. In Charleston, the shooting range is located on Twin Ponds Rifle Range. There are two shooting ranges in Hampton County: one is the Palachucola Range and the other is the Webb WMA Archery Range. The Palachucola Range is located at 1894 Clyco Road in Garnett. Their number is 803-625-3569. This range is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to dark. On Sundays, the range is open from 1 p.m. to dark. It is closed every Monday and Tuesday. The range provides a place for air guns, pistols and rifles. There are no sporting clays at this range. Visitors must provide their own paper targets as well as eye and ear protection (required). The Webb WMA Archery Range in Hampton is located at 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett. The range can be reached at 803-625-3569. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to dark. This range is closed during drawn deer hunts. At the Webb WMA Archery Range, visitors can shoot archery at ranges of 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards. For more information on shooting ranges, visit S.C. DNR at www.dnr.sc.gov.
Aiken Standard

Election Guide: Crowded field to determine next head of South Carolina's public schools

The most crowded field in the 2022 South Carolina primary elections is the race to determine the next superintendent of education. Six people are running for the Republican nomination: businessman Travis Bedson, Florence One Schools Trustee Bryan Chapman, Lexington teacher Kizzi Gibson, Greenville County Board of Education Trustee Lynda Leventis-Wells, Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness, and the Palmetto Promise Institute's Ellen Weaver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WJBF

Smoking ban takes effect at Georgia’s largest public beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Just in time for summer, Georgia’s largest public beach is banning smoking in the sand. City officials on Tybee Island decided to snuff out cigarette smoking and use of other tobacco products on its beaches in an effort to reduce litter. Temporary signs warning visitors of the change went up […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy