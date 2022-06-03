The Rangers won’t have it that easy again, but there’s a lot to like heading into Game 2 against the Lightning

Access the Rangers beat like never before

Join Post Sports+ for exciting member-only features , including real-time texting with Mollie Walker about the inside buzz on the Rangers.

Let’s start with what should be a safe assumption: The Rangers won’t put six goals past Andrei Vasilevskiy again . If they can do that, there’s really no need to talk about anything else — they’ll be playing in the Stanley Cup Final in short order, and you can stop reading this and go on with your day.

But despite a shaky Game 1 performance , Vasilevskiy is considered the best goaltender in the world for good reason. He allowed that many goals just twice during the regular season. So let’s chalk that up as a happy anomaly for the Rangers and go on with breaking down Game 2.

When you put that to the side, there is still no shortage of things for the Rangers to be content about — factors that they can carry through the rest of the Eastern Conference Final regardless of Vasilevskiy and regardless of whether Tampa Bay’s long layoff between series had a role in its listless Game 1 performance.

Barclay Goodrow’s return from injury in Game 6 against the Hurricanes has been a boost to the Rangers’ fourth line, as evidenced during Game 1 against the Lightning. NHLI via Getty Images

The best sequence of the game for the Rangers — maybe their best sequence of the entire postseason — was the lead-up to Filip Chytil’s second goal . They hemmed the Lightning in their own zone not just for one shift but for minutes at a time. Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was on the ice for 2:47 straight, one of the longest individual shifts any player had in the game, because Tampa Bay could not clear the puck.

That’s an extreme example of what it looks like when you can roll lines — the Rangers got in multiple changes without losing possession — but now that Barclay Goodrow is back, the Rangers’ ability to get contributions from all of their forward groups has multiplied .

The fourth line had an 81.80 expected-goals percentage, generated four scoring chances and gave up zero on Wednesday, per Natural Stat Trick . It was the only forward line not to score a goal at five-on-five, but their analytics were the best of the four. Moreover, playing time was relatively even, with Ryan Strome’s line being the only one with more than 10:07 of ice time.

That’s not just down to Goodrow. As you might expect given the Rangers have scored 17 times in three games, pretty much everyone is playing well right now. But the difference with him has been a significant one.

After the first period in Game 1, Ryan Reaves and the Rangers gained the physical edge. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Ironically, for the first 20 minutes on Wednesday, this was something the Rangers struggled with. The Lightning were winning the game’s physical component after the first period. And then, well, the switch flipped.

How much that had to do with Tampa Bay’s long layoff between games is a question to be answered as the rest of the series unfolds — to the extent that was an issue for the Lightning on Wednesday, it won’t be the rest of the way. But you have to be impressed with the response from the Rangers, who possessed the puck in the offensive zone for longer and cleaner stretches in Game 1 than we saw in seven games against Carolina. They won battles in the corners and along the walls, kept the puck in and put the Lightning through the wringer.

“I don’t know how much possession time we had [in the second period] and all that; I know you guys take track of that,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “But it felt real comfortable in the second period. I thought we played as good a period as we played all playoffs long, to be honest with you. We got inside on a couple goals. But we definitely did some real good things down low.”

Mika Zibanejad and the Rangers found themselves in an unfamiliar position in Game 1 against the Lightning — winning most of the faceoffs. NHLI via Getty Images

On that note of possessing the puck: The Rangers won 60 percent of draws in Game 1.

After a second-round series in which the Blueshirts had pronounced issues at the dots , that was not something we expected to be writing. But during the regular season, the Lightning were barely over 50 percent, and the Rangers edged them out on draws over three regular-season games prior to the conference final, so perhaps there is something to this.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour put it well during the last round when asked about the importance of faceoffs. “They all matter and they all don’t,” Brind’Amour said.

For much of that series, it felt as if the Rangers’ aim was to win just enough of them to make it not matter — essentially, enough to survive. At minimum, that no longer feels like an issue after Game 1 against Tampa Bay. And if the trend continues, it might be the Lightning trying to do that.

With the Rangers playing more east-west hockey in Game 1 than we saw against Carolina, this is of particular import. Poor puck management was in large part responsible for their struggles early on, when the Blueshirts labored to break out of their own zone, got sloppy in the neutral zone and were lucky to go into the first intermission with the score tied at one.

The lack of a second Tampa Bay goal came down to Jacob Trouba blocking a shot on an open net, a timely Igor Shesterkin stop on Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel taking a penalty that gave the Rangers a breather when they very much needed it.

In front of the net, Jacob Trouba & Kreider block shots by Erik Cernak #Lightning 1 #NYR 1 P1 pic.twitter.com/V8eshp9xIa — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) June 2, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Of course, there’s little to nitpick from the latter 40 minutes. At various points, the game did turn into both teams trading chances, but that had less to do with poor puck management and more to do with both teams seeming content to play an open style.

But with that style comes responsibility, and it’s easy to make a costly error.

“Some guys like to hang in the D-zone a little bit longer,” Rangers defenseman Justin Braun said. “Just make sure you leave after them. That they’re not gonna get a chance behind you, stuff like that.”

Put this next to “Vasilevskiy won’t allow six goals again” on the board of easy predictions for the rest of the series: The Rangers will have moments — no shortage of them — when they are the ones hemmed in and looking overmatched.

Before Game 1 turned into a blowout, the Rangers dealt with one of those stretches and came out relatively unscathed. If the Lightning score one or two more goals in the first and take a lead into the intermission, who knows just how fast the night changes?

The Rangers are well-equipped in those situations — which is one of those perks of having Shesterkin on your team — but the Lightning are battle-tested and it’s hard to see Nikita Kucherov having another night where he gets seven shots on goal without scoring. On Wednesday, the Rangers did just enough to survive then flipped the game. They’ll need to pull off the same feat again if they want to keep moving on.