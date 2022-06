Davis had a reputation of being a national leader in land use planning. With its current approach, it appears those days are in the rearview mirror. DISC, the proposed development near the Mace overpass and outside the Mace curve, would rezone agricultural land to permit housing and research development in an area with existing traffic problems. Two other developments have been proposed near the Mace Curve and a potential development exists for the land inside the curve. All of these developments affect agricultural lands and are in direct competition for use of the congested roadways.

DAVIS, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO