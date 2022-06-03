ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 3-5

By Shirley McMarlin
 4 days ago
Dance, dance, dance

The SHU Dance Academy will present end-of-­semester recitals this weekend in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.

The schedule includes a showcase of solos, duets and trios, 6:30 p.m. Friday; Formal Dancers Division performances, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and Young Dancers Division performances, 3 p.m. Sunday.

The academy is a community dance program designed to develop the skills of dancers of all ages. Classes are offered in ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, hip-hop, contemporary, acro and musical theater.

Attendees at the recitals will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

For information, visit setonhill.edu/events.

Sounds of summer

The SummerSounds concert season opens Friday in downtown Greensburg’s St. Clair Park. Sideline, a nationally touring bluegrass band, will hit the stage at 7 p.m.

Formed in 2012 as a jam band by a group of professional musician friends, Sideline won the 2019 Song of the Year award from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Other songs that have made the charts include “Just A Guy in a Bar” and “I’ll Always Be a Gypsy,” along with “Jesse’s Barn” from the group’s latest album release, “Ups, Downs and No Name Towns.”

Pappy, from Pittsburgh jam band theCAUSE, will play a pre-show set from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

The annual concert series continues weekly through Sept. 2. Admission is free; donations are taken during intermission.

For information, visit summersounds.com.

Treasure trove

A flea market and swap meet is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Keystone Raceway, 538 Stone Jug Road, New Alexandria.

Vendors and food trucks will be present.

For information, visit keystoneraceway.com.

Hit the trail

The Westmoreland Heritage Trail is hosting a Trail Towns Festival on Saturday, with activities planned 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at B-Y Park in Trafford, 1-4 p.m. at the Export Volunteer Fire Department pavilion and 4-7 p.m. at the Slickville Volunteer Fire Department pavilion.

The event will include music, food trucks, basket auction and children’s activities, as well as grand prize drawings for attendees who preregister. Registration is $10, or free for children under 10.

The scenic bicycle and walking trail covers 8.5 miles from Saltsburg to Delmont and 9.3 miles from Export to Trafford. Work is in progress to connect the two sections to complete a 22-mile-long trail from Saltsburg to Trafford and to extend it 4 miles to connect to the Great Allegheny Passage.

For information and registration, visit Westmoreland Heritage Trail on Facebook or westmorelandheritagetrail.com.

Relay and remembrance

The annual Relay for Life of Westmoreland County is planned for noon-10 p.m. Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, 150 Finoli Drive.

The event brings together Relay groups from Greensburg, Latrobe, Murrysville and Mt. Pleasant. Food, music and entertainment are planned, along with activities for survivors and a luminary service.

For information, visit Relay for Life of Westmoreland County on Facebook.

IN THIS ARTICLE
