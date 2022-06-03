Want to ‘Send-A-Kid to Camp?’ Participate in this year’s 15th Annual Radiothon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 15th Annual Radio One Richmond “Send-A-Kid to Camp” Radiothon takes place this Friday, June 3.

The theme of this year’s Radio One Richmond’s radiothon – in partnership with Project Giveback to Community – is “We Choose Camps over Crossfires,” with the goal of sending at least 100 kids to summer day camps, summer schools, and specialty programs through fundraising efforts.

Donations will cover the cost of summer camps, season passes to theme parks, summer schools, and other opportunities.

Central Virginians will be able to support the camps by tuning into WCDX- iPower 92.1/104.1 FM, WKJSKISS 99.3 FM/105.7FM, and WPZZ-Praise 104.7 FM on June 3rd from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

“This year we want to expand our fundraising efforts by simulcasting Kiss Richmond programming that day on Praise 104.7 FM and iPower 92.1 FM/104.1 FM, so that all of Central Virginia will have the opportunity to provide a safe and structured environment to our local children” said Marsha Landess Regional Vice President, Radio One Richmond.

Donations can be made on June 3rd by calling 804-521-8400 or going online to https://projectgivebacktocommunity.org/ Donations are 100% tax-deductible.

