Maine State

Rescued mustangs in Maine are headed back west to run wild

By Troy R. Bennett, Bangor Daily News
WGME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- Phoebe, Annie and Silver are far from their wild, western home but not for much longer. The trio of neglected, untamed mustang horses rescued from a southern Maine farm last summer will soon be headed back to the other side of the Rocky Mountains, where they came...

wgme.com

