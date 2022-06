White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s old tweets blasting former President Trump over $3 gas prices haven't aged well as America now faces record highs for fuel. Klain went after Trump in 2018 as gas prices rose toward the $3 mark and even wrote that Democrats would be happier if the media focused on the fuel prices instead of the then-president calling for a probe into surveillance on his 2016 campaign.

POTUS ・ 10 HOURS AGO